SNP to launch European election campaign with dig at Tories

Nicola Sturgeon will accuse the Tories of treating the Scottish Parliament with contempt.

Nicola Sturgeon will accuse the Tories of treating the Scottish Parliament with contempt as the SNP launch their European election campaign.

The First Minister will make a speech as the party's six candidates gather in Edinburgh ahead of the vote on May 23.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: "Westminster is paralysed by Brexit with its two main parties broken by infighting and indecision.

"These European elections are Scotland's chance to make our voice heard.

"The Tory Government has ignored the people of Scotland, and treated our Parliament and our Government with contempt.

"But they can't ignore us forever, we must continue to fight to stop Brexit and the damage it will inflict on everyone, in every walk of life.

"Scotland's future belongs in Europe - let's make it loud and clear on May 23."

On Tuesday, the UK Government confirmed the European election will go ahead as efforts continue to agree a Brexit deal.

Voters in Scotland will elect six of the 736 members of the European Parliament who are responsible, along with the Council of Ministers from member states, for making laws and approving budgets.

If Britain does leave the EU, the European Parliament will reduce from 751 MEPs to 705, with 27 of the UK's 73 seats being distributed among the remaining member states.

