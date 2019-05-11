  • STV
  • MySTV

Tories say SNP 'failing to deliver on health inequality'

STV

Conservatives claimed SNP ministers 'can't even tell us how much money' has been invested.

Holyrood: Government under fire over health.
Holyrood: Government under fire over health.

The Scottish Government has come under fire after a minister conceded it is not possible to estimate how much cash has been spent trying to reduce health inequalities.

Public health minister Joe Fitzpatrick said work to tackle the problem takes place "across a significant number of strategies and policies", and "it is not, therefore, possible to estimate spend on reducing health inequalities".

Conservatives claimed SNP ministers "can't even tell us how much money" has been invested in what was previously described as a "priority" area.

As health secretary in 2008, Nicola Sturgeon said tacking the health gap between rich and poor was a "top priority" for the Government.

Adam Tomkins, a Tory MSP for Glasgow, submitted a written question to ministers asking how much funding had been allocated to NHS initiatives aimed at reducing health inequalities over the last decade.

In response, Mr Fitzpatrick said: "There is a large range of actions and activities delivered across NHS Scotland which contributes, directly and indirectly, to tackling health inequalities.

"As we noted in our response to the Health and Sports Committee's recent report on preventative action and public health, the Scottish Government does not seek to dictate a single concept of prevention and does not require accounts based on that.

"Our approach to health inequalities is across a significant number of strategies and policies which - from minimum unit pricing for alcohol to proposals to restrict the marketing and promotion of high fat, salt and sugar foods right through to the reporting of Integration

'Like me, [Nicola Sturgeon] represents the city of Glasgow - a city where health inequalities remain stubbornly persistent.'
Adam Tomkins, Tory MSP

Authorities - are clearly about maximising quality and sustainability in current care arrangements and preventing future harm.

"It is not, therefore, possible to estimate spend on reducing health inequalities."

Mr Tomkins said: "Nicola Sturgeon made a clear commitment that tackling health inequalities would be her top priority.

"Like me, she represents the city of Glasgow - a city where health inequalities remain stubbornly persistent and where mortality is higher than similar post-industrial cities elsewhere in the UK, such as Liverpool and Manchester.

'We will take no lectures from a Tory Party whose tax plans would slash more than £600m from the budget available to fund our NHS.'
Jeane Freeman, Health Secretary

"Yet more than a decade on, her SNP Government can't even tell us how much money has been invested in this so-called priority area.

"People in poorer areas are still dying younger, they're still far more likely to be struck by disease, and when that illness occurs they're less likely to survive it.

"This is an SNP Government which might talk a good game on inequality and poverty, but the reality is that it's failing to deliver on its promises."

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: "We will take no lectures from a Tory Party whose tax plans would slash more than £600m from the budget available to fund our NHS - which the SNP Government is funding to record levels - and whose welfare cuts are causing untold misery.

"We have invested more than £125m over the last year to simply mitigate some of the worst impacts of those Tory welfare cuts and to protect those on low incomes.

"Our investment has increased by £20m on our spending in the previous year."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.