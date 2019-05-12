  • STV
  • MySTV

Government accused of contempt as P1 testing continues

STV

Holyrood voted by 63 to 61 last September to 'halt' the use of assessments on young children.

Thousands of the tests have been carried out.
Thousands of the tests have been carried out. STV

Controversial national assessments on P1 pupils have been carried out more than 11,500 times since MSPs voted to scrap them.

Holyrood voted by 63 to 61 last September to "halt" the use of assessments on youngsters in the first year of primary, with all opposition parties uniting to defeat the Scottish Government.

But figures released to the Scottish Liberal Democrats show that since then, 5,658 literacy assessments and 5,870 numeracy assessments have been completed - totalling 11,528.

Ministers were unable to say how many children had done both tests between September 20 last year and the recent Easter holiday.

While the vote last year was not binding on the Scottish Government, Liberal Democrats insisted the continued use of national assessments in P1 shows ministers are treating Parliament with "contempt".

Education spokesman Tavish Scott said: "Parliament voted to halt the national testing of four and five-year-old children.

But that has been breached 11,528 times already. Tens of thousands more tests will happen over the coming weeks."

While First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has this week warned against "creeping" efforts from Westminster to claw back powers from Holyrood, Mr Scott added: "The First Minister can't pretend to be the protector of the Parliament's powers while at the same time ignoring its unambiguous decision.

"Teachers are clear that these national tests for P1s tell them nothing they do not already know. They are exasperated by what a waste of time they are."

He also insisted a report by Holyrood's Education Committee "confirmed that there was no evidence for the imposition of testing on Scotland's youngest school children".

He demanded: "These national tests need to be scrapped and we need a Government who accept the will of Parliament, not treat it with contempt."

Scottish national standardised assessments (SNSA) were introduced for P1, P4, P7 and S3 pupils in 2017 to help measure the attainment gap in schools. But some teachers, education unions and all opposition parties are against their use for P1 pupils, with the tests said to have left some youngsters in tears.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The Scottish National Standardised Assessments were specifically designed for the Scottish curriculum and provide teachers with objective, nationally consistent information related to everyday learning.

"We have made clear that assessment has long been an important part of the improvement agenda, and teachers with experience of using the assessments have spoken of how useful they are as one of a range of ways to gauge a pupil's progression.

"It is important to further evaluate how the assessments are working which is why we have commissioned an independent review of P1 assessments to reconsider the evidence."

The outcome of that review will be published in May 2019.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.