  • STV
  • MySTV

Sunday newspaper becomes first to endorse Scottish Greens

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The Sunday Mail has announced its backing for the party ahead of the European election.

Harvie's Army: Sunday papers calls for voters to 'go Green'.
Harvie's Army: Sunday papers calls for voters to 'go Green'. Sunday Mail

The Sunday Mail has become the first national newspaper to ever endorse the Scottish Greens ahead of this month's European election.

One of Scotland's best-selling Sunday titles, the paper is urging voters to "go Green" due to other parties' perceived failure to give climate change "the urgent attention it deserves".

It announced its backing for "Harvie's Army" - referring to the party's co-convener, Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie - in a frontpage editorial.

The Sunday Mail - whose sister title The Daily Record has historically backed Labour - acknowledged it was taking a "historic step" in backing the Greens.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437677-snp-sends-tens-of-thousands-of-letters-to-wrong-people/ | default

Its editorial said: "The Euro poll in 11 days' time has been turned into a referendum by proxy on Brexit - the identity issue which has crippled our politics for almost three years and counting.

"Meanwhile we are all faced with a genuine emergency which is, in relative terms, being ignored.

"Climate change is the biggest issue confronting our country and our planet.

"According to the Royal Society of Great Britain, the rise in CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere poses a serious threat to our existence unless urgent action."

It continues: "The Sunday Mail has a proud history in tackling prejudice and fighting for social justice - though we do value our neutrality in party politics.

"Our backing of the Green party doesn't mean we agree with them on everything - and doesn't necessarily mean we'd follow them on the Yes side of a new independence referendum.

"In this election though their manifesto and vision chimes clearly with our values and the interests of our readers."

The pro-independence Scottish Greens are hoping to elect their first MEP, with their lead candidate the party's other co-convener Maggie Chapman.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437596-greens-far-right-populism-not-the-answer-to-problems/ | default

The Sunday Mail's leader column also backed a vote for the Greens to reject "sinister" parties like Ukip and Nigel Farage's Brexit party.

It comes after a UK-wide poll for the Observer put the Brexit party on 34% for the upcoming election - more than Labour and the Conservatives combined.

It said: "At the last election in 2014, Chapman was pipped by David Coburn, a Ukip politician so obnoxious that Nigel Farage wants nothing to do with him.

"What a message it would send if Scotland elected a Green MEP and rejected Farage's Brexit party, Ukip and the sinister band of vaudevillian characters who sail in both."

Welcoming the paper's support, Harvie said: "We're delighted that the Sunday Mail is backing the Scottish Greens in the European elections this year.

"This is the most important European election we've ever faced, it's vital that we elect Scotland's first Green MEP to work in tandem with our European neighbours and tackle the climate emergency."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437327-here-are-the-scottish-candidates-for-the-european-election/ | default

The European election will be held on May 23, with eight parties and two independent candidates competing in Scotland.

The Scottish Greens launched their manifesto on Tuesday, while the SNP and Scottish Liberal Democrats fired the starting gun on their campaigns on Thursday.

The Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour and the Brexit party are due to hold events in Scotland next week.

Change UK is expected to hold a rally north of the border on the weekend before the election.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437660-sturgeon-eu-election-opportunity-to-send-message-to-may/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.