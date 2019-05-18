McDonald's told to stop selling milkshakes near Farage rally

The order was issued following a spate of dairy-based incidents involving right-wing politicians.

Rally: Nigel Farage is on a campaign trail. Reuters

Police ordered a McDonald's outlet near Nigel Farage's campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes or ice cream, the restaurant's staff have said.

With hundreds of Brexit Party supporters and dozens of protesters arriving at Edinburgh's Corn Exchange for an EU elections rally, staff at the neighbouring McDonald's were told to not serve people certain products following a spate of dairy-based incidents involving right-wing politicians.

Printed signs displayed within the fast food restaurant read: "We will not be selling milkshakes or ice creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events."

Police Scotland refused to comment on the apparent demand, but a member of staff, who did not want to be named, described the situation as "ridiculous".

Far-right figures Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin have had food and drinks thrown at them during the European election campaign.

Former English Defence League leader Mr Yaxley-Lennon was drenched by milkshakes twice in two days as he campaigned in the north-west of England.

Mr Benjamin - who is currently being investigated by police about what he said were jokey rape comments made towards MP Jess Phillips - was at a public meeting in Cornwall when a protester tried to throw a drink over him.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.