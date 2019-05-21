  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP's lead MEP candidate 'agnostic on currency stuff'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Six candidates for the European election clashed in a Scotland Tonight debate special.

The SNP's lead candidate for the upcoming European election has said he is "agnostic" on the question of what currency an independent Scotland would use.

Alyn Smith made the comment as MEP candidates from six parties went head-to-head live on STV in a Scotland Tonight debate special ahead of the May 23 vote.

Smith was joined by David Martin from Scottish Labour, the Scottish Conservatives' Nosheena Mobarik, Scottish Greens co-convener Maggie Chapman, Sheila Ritchie of the Scottish Lib Dems and Jim Ferguson from the Brexit party.

Monday night's programme was presented by STV's political editor Colin Mackay, with a format that saw each candidate grilled in turn by their election rivals.

The Scottish nationalists' lead candidate Alyn Smith was pressed on if he supported an independent Scotland using the Euro, and replied that he was "agnostic on the currency question".

He added: "I don't have a preference. My preference is what's best for the Scottish economy."

Labour's David Martin, the party's lead candidate in Scotland, faced questions on Jeremy Corbyn's position on a People's Vote, while the Tories' Nosheena Mobarik said she would back "whoever" becomes next Tory leader - including Boris Johnson.

The Brexit party's third candidate on the Scotland list, Jim Ferguson, took tough questions from Smith and Maggie Chapman on funding for the new pro-Leave party led by Nigel Farage.

Chapman, the Green candidate, also clashed with the Lib Dems' Sheila Ritchie on the future of the oil and gas sector in Scotland.

Ritchie was also challenged on her party's role as a junior partner in the former UK Coalition government and its austerity policies.

Ukip and Change UK did not feature in the debate but spoke separately to Colin Mackay, with Ukip's lead candidate Donald MacKay describing the new Brexit party as a "one-man band".

Change's lead Scottish candidate Peter Griffiths, who had to step in last week after the party's original top candidate defected to the Lib Dems, said his party did not "actually want to change anything in Scotland".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437789-change-uk-loses-lead-scots-candidate-ahead-of-euro-elections/ | default

Smith opened the debate at the podium, with Mobarik asking the SNP candidate about views he had previously expressed in favour of an independent Scotland using the Euro.

"I'm agnostic on currency stuff and we've had within the SNP a lively debate about what sort of currency options there will be for an independent Scotland," Smith replied.

He added: "I think it's about what matters best for economic stability of our country, for long-term investment, people's pensions, people's homes.

"This is too important to just be a matter of ideology, this is about what works best."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437327-here-are-the-scottish-candidates-for-the-european-election/ | default

The SNP candidate, first elected as in MEP in 2004, then took his turn to question Labour's Martin, who has been in the European Parliament since 1984.

Smith asked the pro-Remain Martin what could be done to "bring Jeremy Corbyn towards your position" on Brexit.

The Scottish Labour candidate answered that Corbyn "is coming round to the idea that we now have to go back to the people" with a second EU referendum.

Martin conceded: "I don't entirely agree with him but I understand why he had to take the position that he had to take."

Mobarik, meanwhile, was challenged repeatedly on if she would back Boris Johnson as PM but refused to be drawn.

The Tory candidate told Scotland Tonight: "I am backing whoever becomes Prime Minister... it is absolutely hypothetical at the moment who is going to be Prime Minister."

The Brexit party, whose lead Scottish candidate Louis Stedman-Bryce was unavailable to attend Monday's debate, faced scrutiny on where its money comes from.

Chapman pressed the party's third candidate Ferguson to confirm it is "not being funded by people who want to starve our public services of taxes.

The Brexit party candidate dismissed the question as "utter nonsense", adding: "We are not a party of wealth. The membership of our base, the grassroots, paid £25 for their membership...

"We are beyond a political party, Maggie, we are now becoming a political movement."

It comes after former PM Gordon Brown wrote to the Electoral Commission about online contributions the Nigel Farage-led Brexit party, as well as continued questions over the funding of Farage by controversial businessman Arron Banks.

Ferguson repeated his party leader's comments earlier in the week that any financial issues concerning Banks are "entirely a private matter".

Scotland Tonight also interviewed Ukip and Change UK's lead Scottish candidates Donald MacKay and Peter Griffiths.

MacKay told the programme that economic warnings about a no-deal Brexit were "doom and gloom".

He said: "This is the millennium bug syndrome: everything's going to stop, everything's going to fall apart, if we don't join the Euro, everything's going to fall apart. It didn't...

"The biggest obstacle we've got to expanding and growing is government, and in particular, the EU."

Griffiths, standing for Change - the party which formed after 11 MPs broke away from Labour and the Tories to form a new independent grouping - said his party was explicitly anti-Brexit.

"Brexit is stopping absolutely everything in this country," he said.

"We've seen three years, no progress on anything, it's stagnating our business, it's causing disruption to our services, and it needs some change."

But he added: "We don't actually want to change anything in Scotland, we want to change the United Kingdom."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.