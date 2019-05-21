Scottish Change candidate: We don't want to change anything

Change UK candidate Peter Griffiths told Scotland Tonight his party's focus was on UK politics.

Change candidate: 'Politics in the UK is broken, of which Scotland is a key constituent.' Scotland Tonight / STV

The chief Scottish candidate for Change UK in the European election has said the new party does not "actually want to change anything in Scotland".

Speaking to STV's Scotland Tonight, Peter Griffiths suggested his party's focus is fixing the "broken" politics of the UK, not of Scotland.

But the candidate, who effectively moved to the top of Change's Scotland list after David Macdonald ended his candidacy to back the Liberal Democrats, also insisted Scotland is a "key constituent" of the UK.

Griffiths was speaking to STV's political editor Colin Mackay as part of a Scotland Tonight special programme ahead of the May 23 vote, broadcast on Monday.

Macdonald's decision to stand down as Change's lead candidate in Scotland was announced last Wednesday, when he explained he did not want to "dilute" the anti-Brexit vote north of the border.

Change UK, which supports remaining in the EU and a so-called "People's Vote", formed after 11 MPs broke away from Labour and the Tories to create a new independent parliamentary grouping.

Pressed on what made Change stand out from other pro-Remain Scottish parties like the SNP, the Lib Dems and the Greens, Griffiths said the SNP's push for a new independence vote while Brexit is ongoing showed it is not a true Remain party.

He added: "There's plenty to choose from from your Remain candidates.

"But we're still getting a really strong voice from here in Scotland that says that they wish to actually listen to the Change message."

'We don't actually want to change anything in Scotland. We want to change the United Kingdom. Scotland is a very significant part of the United Kingdom.' Change UK lead candidate for Scotland, Peter Griffiths

Griffiths continued: "We want to change the people who are actually standing.

"We're trying to offer you people who will actually make a difference, people who will make a decision and people who will stand for something which they intend to deliver."

Questioned on what the party wanted to change in Scotland, the candidate said: "We don't actually want to change anything in Scotland. We want to change the United Kingdom.

"Scotland is a very significant part of the United Kingdom.

"Scotland is a key constituent of the United Kingdom. It's still a very large portion of our industry, it's still got very big effects that are going on into Europe."

He went on: "We're anti-Brexit, we believe that the politics of this country is completely broken."

Asked if that statement also referred to Scotland, Griffiths replied: "Do I think politics in Scotland is broken?

"No, I think politics in the United Kingdom is broken, of which Scotland is a key constituent."

Scotland Tonight also interviewed Ukip's lead candidate in Scotland, Donald MacKay, who attacked former leader Nigel Farage's Brexit party.

MacKay said Ukip had fielded candidates in all Scottish council by-elections this year, while the Brexit party was "nowhere to be seen".

"They've never stood in a single election, they're a one-man band, they're Nigel's circus," he insisted.

Monday night's programme was dominated by a debate between six candidates from the SNP, Labour, the Tories, the Lib Dems, the Greens and the Brexit party.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6039094677001-news-190521-debate16x9.jpg" />

