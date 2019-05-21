  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Change candidate: We don't want to change anything

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Change UK candidate Peter Griffiths told Scotland Tonight his party's focus was on UK politics.

Change candidate: 'Politics in the UK is broken, of which Scotland is a key constituent.'
Change candidate: 'Politics in the UK is broken, of which Scotland is a key constituent.' Scotland Tonight / STV

The chief Scottish candidate for Change UK in the European election has said the new party does not "actually want to change anything in Scotland".

Speaking to STV's Scotland Tonight, Peter Griffiths suggested his party's focus is fixing the "broken" politics of the UK, not of Scotland.

But the candidate, who effectively moved to the top of Change's Scotland list after David Macdonald ended his candidacy to back the Liberal Democrats, also insisted Scotland is a "key constituent" of the UK.

Griffiths was speaking to STV's political editor Colin Mackay as part of a Scotland Tonight special programme ahead of the May 23 vote, broadcast on Monday.

Macdonald's decision to stand down as Change's lead candidate in Scotland was announced last Wednesday, when he explained he did not want to "dilute" the anti-Brexit vote north of the border.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437789-change-uk-loses-lead-scots-candidate-ahead-of-euro-elections/ | default

Change UK, which supports remaining in the EU and a so-called "People's Vote", formed after 11 MPs broke away from Labour and the Tories to create a new independent parliamentary grouping.

Pressed on what made Change stand out from other pro-Remain Scottish parties like the SNP, the Lib Dems and the Greens, Griffiths said the SNP's push for a new independence vote while Brexit is ongoing showed it is not a true Remain party.

He added: "There's plenty to choose from from your Remain candidates.

"But we're still getting a really strong voice from here in Scotland that says that they wish to actually listen to the Change message."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437825-ponsonby-all-your-questions-answered-on-the-eu-elections/ | default
'We don't actually want to change anything in Scotland. We want to change the United Kingdom. Scotland is a very significant part of the United Kingdom.'
Change UK lead candidate for Scotland, Peter Griffiths

Griffiths continued: "We want to change the people who are actually standing.

"We're trying to offer you people who will actually make a difference, people who will make a decision and people who will stand for something which they intend to deliver."

Questioned on what the party wanted to change in Scotland, the candidate said: "We don't actually want to change anything in Scotland. We want to change the United Kingdom.

"Scotland is a very significant part of the United Kingdom.

"Scotland is a key constituent of the United Kingdom. It's still a very large portion of our industry, it's still got very big effects that are going on into Europe."

He went on: "We're anti-Brexit, we believe that the politics of this country is completely broken."

Asked if that statement also referred to Scotland, Griffiths replied: "Do I think politics in Scotland is broken?

"No, I think politics in the United Kingdom is broken, of which Scotland is a key constituent."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437327-here-are-the-scottish-candidates-for-the-european-election/ | default

Scotland Tonight also interviewed Ukip's lead candidate in Scotland, Donald MacKay, who attacked former leader Nigel Farage's Brexit party.

MacKay said Ukip had fielded candidates in all Scottish council by-elections this year, while the Brexit party was "nowhere to be seen".

"They've never stood in a single election, they're a one-man band, they're Nigel's circus," he insisted.

Monday night's programme was dominated by a debate between six candidates from the SNP, Labour, the Tories, the Lib Dems, the Greens and the Brexit party.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437914-snp-s-lead-mep-candidate-agnostic-on-currency-stuff/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.