May: MPs to be given vote on second Brexit referendum

The Prime Minister laid out new plans to bring her Brexit deal before Parliament in June.

Theresa May: Speech claims there's a 'new Brexit deal'.

The House of Commons will be given an opportunity to vote on if there should be a second Brexit referendum, the Prime Minister has announced.

Laying out her plans to bring the Withdrawal Agreement she struck with the EU into law, Theresa May said the Bill would require MPs to choose if there should be a "People's Vote".

Speaking in London on Tuesday, she said there was "one last chance" for Parliament to approve her Brexit deal, which has been rejected by MPs three times.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be brought before the Commons in the first week of June, with May touting a range of "new" changes to the deal, including on customs and the backstop.

It comes after cross-party talks between the Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour to find a Brexit compromise collapsed last week.

On a second referendum, May said: "I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue.

"The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum.

"This must take place before the Withdrawal Agreement can be ratified."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.