Ian Blackford: Theresa May's time as Prime Minister is up

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The SNP Westminster leader told the PM her latest Brexit plans are a 'fantasy'.

Blackford: PM fooling no one but herself.
Blackford: PM fooling no one but herself.

The SNP's leader at Westminster has told Theresa May "her time is up" as Prime Minister.

Ian Blackford said May's latest plans to pass her Brexit deal into law are a "fantasy", adding: "The Prime Minister is fooling no one but herself."

He was referring to a speech by the PM on Tuesday in which she said MPs will be given a vote on whether to have a second Brexit referendum.

Ahead of her government's plan to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before MPs in early June, May also promised to pursue alternative options to the backstop and to give Parliament more of a say on customs.

Her Brexit agreement has already been heavily defeated three times in the House of Commons.

Pressed by Blackford on her new customs offer at Prime Minister's Questions, May said: "There is a difference of opinion in this House on the future customs arrangement with the EU.

"Allowing the second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will enable this House to come to a decision on that issue.

"It will also allow the House to come to a decision on a second referendum, which I continue to believe would not be the right route for this country to go down.

"We should deliver on the first referendum before suggesting anything about a second."

With a number of May's key ministers missing from the front bench, the SNP MP replied: "Look at the benches behind you. The Prime Minister is fooling no one but herself."

He continued: "The truth is that the people of Scotland don't want her deal, her own party doesn't want her deal, and now even the pro-Brexit Labour front bench won't support her deal.

"Her time is up."

On Thursday's European election, Blackford added: "Tomorrow, people in Scotland have a choice: to send a message.

"To send pro-European, outward-looking, Scottish National Party MEPs to Brussels to stop Brexit."

The Prime Minister responded: "There is only one party in Scotland guaranteeing no more referendums and that's the Conservative party."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.