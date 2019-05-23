  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots head to the polls for European Parliament election

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Scotland sends six MEPs to Brussels, with polling stations opening at 7am and closing at 10pm.

To the polls: Voters across Scotland to choose the country's six MEPs.
To the polls: Voters across Scotland to choose the country's six MEPs. SWNS

Voters across Scotland are heading to the polls to pick the country's MEPs in the European election.

Scotland sends six members to the European Parliament, with eight parties fielding candidates, standing alongside two independent candidates.

Polling stations open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm, but anyone who is already in line at this time will still be allowed to vote.

The country's 32 local authorities will begin counting votes on Sunday, with the results being announced centrally from Edinburgh as they are confirmed from 10pm onwards.

The full Scottish result will not be announced until Monday lunchtime, because the Western Isles does not count votes on the Sabbath.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437327-here-are-the-scottish-candidates-for-the-european-election/ | default

The UK Government did not want to participate in this election, but because a Brexit deal has not been agreed, it is legally bound to elect MEPs while it remains an EU member state.

Once the UK ceases to be a member of the European Union, parliamentary representation will cease too.

At the moment Scotland has six MEPs: two SNP, two Labour, one Conservative and one UKIP, elected in 2014.

Three of those MEPs are standing for re-election on party lists.

Scotland's six representatives are elected on a proportional basis to the share of the vote each party or candidate receives.

You can keep up to date with the election results on Sunday night and Monday morning on the STV News website and app, or on Twitter and Facebook.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.