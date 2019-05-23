Polls closed as Scots take part in European election

The results of the election will be revealed on Sunday.

Vote: Polls have closed. © STV

Thousands of Scots have been visiting their local polling stations today to place their votes in the European elections.

Polls, which opened at 7am on Thursday, closed at 10pm throughout the country.

The results of the election will now be revealed for the whole of the continent on Sunday.

The vote will establish which MEPs from which party will represent the UK in the European Parliament.

However those elected might not be there for too long with Brexit set to take place in only five months.

Several EU nationals were reportedly refused the right to vote in the election, leading to some confusion and frustration among many.

The electoral commission say the confusion was caused by the short notice given by the UK government that they were taking part in the elections.

A spokesman for the electoral commission said: "We understand the frustration of some citizens of other EU Member States, resident in the UK, who have been finding they are unable to vote today when they wish to do so.

"All eligible EU citizens have the right to vote in the EU elections in their home Member State. If an EU citizen instead chooses to vote in the EU election in the UK, there is a process for them to complete to essentially transfer their right to vote, from their home Member State to the UK. This is a requirement of EU law, which specifies that this has to be done "sufficiently in advance of polling day". UK law sets this as 12 working days in advance of the poll.

"This legal process could be made easier for citizens, and the Commission made the case for doing so following the last EU elections in 2014. However, improvements to the process are reliant on changes to electoral law, which can only be taken forward by Government and Parliament.

"The very short notice from the government of the UK's participation in these elections impacted on the time available for awareness of this process amongst citizens, and for citizens to complete the process. EU citizens' right to vote in the election in their home Member State remains unaffected by the change in the UK's participation; in order to do so, they would need to be registered in that country in accordance with that country's process and timetable."

The full results will be revealed in the early hours of Monday morning.

