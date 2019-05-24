  • STV
  • MySTV

Prime Minister Theresa May reveals Number 10 exit date

STV

Mrs May's leadership was fatally damaged by reaction to her latest EU withdrawal bill.

Theresa May has announced her departure plans.
Theresa May has announced her departure plans. PA

Theresa May is to resign as Prime Minister after failing to get her Brexit deal though parliament.

May, 62, will stand down as Conservatives leader next Friday, she confirmed in an emotional statement outside No 10 following a meeting with influential 1922 backbench committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

Fighting back tears, she described her time in office as "the honour of my life".

A leadership race will then begin to elect a new Conservatives leader, during which time May will remain as Prime Minister.

She said: "It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437998-prime-minister-forced-out-by-delusional-tories/ | default

May insisted that in order to deliver Brexit, her successor would have to build a consensus in parliament.

"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret that that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," she said.

"It will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honours the result of the referendum. To succeed, he or she will have to find consensus in parliament where I have not.

"Such a consensus can only be reached if those on all sides of the debate are willing to compromise."

May's leadership was fatally damaged by the reaction to her latest Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

It offers MPs a vote on whether to hold a second referendum and a choice which could leave the UK in a temporary customs union with the EU - both measures which are unacceptable to Tory Eurosceptics.

The scale of Cabinet anger at the legislation - which led to Andrea Leadsom's resignation as leader of the House of Commons on Wednesday night - was made clear by two of Mrs May's most senior ministers.

The WAB had been due to be published on Friday but that has been delayed in a sign of the chaos at the top of the government.

'It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.'
Theresa May

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a general election before a new Tory leader is allowed to become Prime Minister, and for a second Scottish independence referendum.

"I wish Theresa May well. She and I had profound disagreements - not least on her handling of Brexit and her disregard for Scotland's interests.

"However, leadership is tough - especially in these times - and she deserves thanks for her service.

"Her departure will not solve the Brexit mess that the Tories have created. Only putting the matter back to the people can do that.

"Given current circumstances, it also feels deeply wrong for another Tory to be installed in Number 10 without a general election."

Sturgeon added: "The prospect of an even more hardline Brexiteer now becoming PM and threatening a no deal exit is deeply concerning. 

"Added to the experience of the past three years, this makes it all the more important that Scotland is given the choice of becoming an independent country."

Legacy defined by Brexit chaos

May arrived in Downing Street on July 13, 2016 faced with the task of bringing together party and country after the traumas of the EU referendum.

Her premiership has been dominated by tortuous negotiations in Brussels and vicious infighting within Tory ranks over the terms on which the UK would leave.

She marked her arrival with an impassioned promise on the steps of Number 10 to tackle the "burning injustices" which hold back the poor, ethnic minorities, women and the working classes in modern British society.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1433464-government-in-contempt-of-parliament-over-brexit-papers/ | default

But her disastrous decision the following year to hold a snap election deprived her of her slim majority in the House of Commons, leaving her dependent on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

From that point on, she was engaged in a day-by-day battle to force her agenda through and maintain the fragile unity of her government.

She lost more than 30 ministers - most of them quitting over her Brexit plans - saw her keynote policy defeated by a record-breaking 230 votes and suffered the indignity of having her government found in contempt of parliament.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.