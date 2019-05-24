Prime Minister Theresa May reveals Number 10 exit date

Mrs May's leadership was fatally damaged by reaction to her latest EU withdrawal bill.

Theresa May has announced her departure plans. PA

Theresa May is to resign as Prime Minister after failing to get her Brexit deal though parliament.

May, 62, will stand down as Conservatives leader next Friday, she confirmed in an emotional statement outside No 10 following a meeting with influential 1922 backbench committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

Fighting back tears, she described her time in office as "the honour of my life".

A leadership race will then begin to elect a new Conservatives leader, during which time May will remain as Prime Minister.

She said: "It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit."

May insisted that in order to deliver Brexit, her successor would have to build a consensus in parliament.

"It will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honours the result of the referendum. To succeed, he or she will have to find consensus in parliament where I have not.

"Such a consensus can only be reached if those on all sides of the debate are willing to compromise."

May's leadership was fatally damaged by the reaction to her latest Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

It offers MPs a vote on whether to hold a second referendum and a choice which could leave the UK in a temporary customs union with the EU - both measures which are unacceptable to Tory Eurosceptics.

The scale of Cabinet anger at the legislation - which led to Andrea Leadsom's resignation as leader of the House of Commons on Wednesday night - was made clear by two of Mrs May's most senior ministers.

The WAB had been due to be published on Friday but that has been delayed in a sign of the chaos at the top of the government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a general election before a new Tory leader is allowed to become Prime Minister, and for a second Scottish independence referendum.

"I wish Theresa May well. She and I had profound disagreements - not least on her handling of Brexit and her disregard for Scotland's interests.

"However, leadership is tough - especially in these times - and she deserves thanks for her service.

"Her departure will not solve the Brexit mess that the Tories have created. Only putting the matter back to the people can do that.

"Given current circumstances, it also feels deeply wrong for another Tory to be installed in Number 10 without a general election."

Sturgeon added: "The prospect of an even more hardline Brexiteer now becoming PM and threatening a no deal exit is deeply concerning.

"Added to the experience of the past three years, this makes it all the more important that Scotland is given the choice of becoming an independent country."

Legacy defined by Brexit chaos

May arrived in Downing Street on July 13, 2016 faced with the task of bringing together party and country after the traumas of the EU referendum.

Her premiership has been dominated by tortuous negotiations in Brussels and vicious infighting within Tory ranks over the terms on which the UK would leave.

She marked her arrival with an impassioned promise on the steps of Number 10 to tackle the "burning injustices" which hold back the poor, ethnic minorities, women and the working classes in modern British society.

But her disastrous decision the following year to hold a snap election deprived her of her slim majority in the House of Commons, leaving her dependent on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

From that point on, she was engaged in a day-by-day battle to force her agenda through and maintain the fragile unity of her government.

She lost more than 30 ministers - most of them quitting over her Brexit plans - saw her keynote policy defeated by a record-breaking 230 votes and suffered the indignity of having her government found in contempt of parliament.

