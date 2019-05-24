  • STV
Let the game begin: Who will take the Tories' throne?

Colin Mackay Colin Mackay

Boris Johnson is the frontrunner as Tory MPs battle to become the next Prime Minister.

Blond bombshells: Boris Johnson and Tyrion Lannister.
Blond bombshells: Boris Johnson and Tyrion Lannister. Getty/HBO

WARNING: Contains Game of Thrones spoilers

Theresa May will quit as Tory leader on June 7, beating Gordon Brown's time in office by just over a week.

But given it will take the Tories until at least the end of July to replace her, she will end up outlasting him by a couple of months.

A few people you've heard of, and many more that you haven't, are already starting to slug it out to replace Theresa May as Conservative party leader.

Many people will try to draw analogies between the Conservative leadership contest and Game of Thrones.

I don't think that's right, though, because there were lots of different Houses and whatnot fighting the Night King, whereas the Tory leadership seems more like a civil war in House Lannister.

The frontrunner even looks a bit like a Lannister, by which I mean Boris Johnson has very blond hair - nothing sordid or murderous.

The former Foreign Secretary is by far the bookies' favourite to be the next leader and PM.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1438008-sturgeon-worried-over-prospect-of-hardline-brexiteer-in-no-10/ | default

Former MP and Scottish Conservative chairman Peter Duncan describes him as a 'Marmite politician' - you either like him or loathe him.

At the party's conference last year, details of "Operation Arse" emerged to keep Boris Johnson out of the top job. Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson was rumoured to be in on the plan - she has certainly done nothing to hide her animosity for him since debating against him in the 2016 EU referendum campaign.

This week, though, even she seemed to be warming to the prospect of BoJo for PM, telling the Scottish Daily Express: "I have worked with him when he was Foreign Secretary. I will work with whoever the Prime Minister is."

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that Johnson as Prime Minister would be a disaster for Scotland. She also thinks it would be a disaster for the Tories in Scotland, as she made clear at First Minister's Questions this week.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437998-prime-minister-forced-out-by-delusional-tories/ | default

Boris is not the only candidate though. Already, current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said he will be standing, which comes as no surprise. Recently promoted Rory Stewart and recently resigned Esther McVey have also said they'll stand, but don't look like having a chance of getting to the final two names; whittled down by MPs and put to the party membership.

Scots cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Liam Fox are not ruling themselves out - both have tried before. Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Home Secretary Sajid Javid were the only two likely leadership candidates allowed to speak to the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen earlier this month, suggesting Davidson might support either of them.

If Boris Johnson can get through the initial voting rounds, restricted to Conservative MPs, he looks like a certainty to win the majority of membership support.

Whoever wins the Tory leadership will be Prime Minister.

Until it is resolved nothing will move on Brexit, nothing much else will happen at Westminster either.

So for the next few weeks and months there will be more speculation about who gets to Number 10 than who would get to sit on the Iron Throne (not that anyone did because the dragon melted it, feel free to make up your own analogies there).

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.