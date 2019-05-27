SNP to win half of Scottish seats in European election

Nicola Sturgeon's party is on course for three MEPs, with the Brexit party set to claim one.

SNP: Lead candidate Alyn Smith with depute leader Keith Brown. STV

The SNP is on course to win half of Scotland's six seats in the European election, increasing its number of MEPs from two to three.

The party has taken 37.7% of the vote with 31 of the country's 32 local authorities having declared their results.

Nigel Farage's new Brexit party is set to win a seat north of the border, taking 14.8%, and the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives are expected to claim the final two.

Ruth Davidson's party took 11.6% of the vote, beaten into fourth place by the Lib Dems, who won a 13.8% vote share in Scotland.

Scottish Labour will lose both its MEPs after a disastrous showing for the party saw it take only 9.3% of the vote.

Result: Disappointing night for Labour and Greens in Scotland. STV

The Scottish Greens also experienced a disappointing night, taking 8.2% of the vote and set to miss out on the seat they targeted.

Turnout across Scotland was up on the European election of 2014, on 39.9%, an increase of 6.4% from 33.5% five years ago.

In the 2014 vote, two SNP and two Labour MEPs were elected, along with one Ukip and one Tory.

The full 2019 Scottish result will not be announced until Monday lunchtime due to the Western Isles, where they do not count votes on the Sabbath.

Across the UK, the Brexit party has enjoyed sweeping victories, topping the poll and claiming dozens of MEPs, with the Liberal Democrats coming second.

