Labour's Findlay quits as Campbell axed after EU election

The MSP resigned from the party after the former spin doctor was expelled over the EU election vote.

Expelled: Alastair Campbell has been thrown out of Labour.

Tony Blair's former spin doctor Alastair Campbell has been expelled from the Labour Party after admitting he voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections.

Mr Campbell, a leading campaigner for a second referendum on Brexit, said he was "sad and disappointed" by the decision.

A Labour Party spokesman said "support for another political party or candidate is incompatible with Party membership".

Mr Campbell, one of the key players in the New Labour era, insisted there was "plenty of precedent" of members voting for other parties or causes and pointed out Jeremy Corbyn's own rebellious past in Westminster votes during Mr Blair's premiership.

And he said there was a difference in the swift way his situation had been dealt with compared to "the way anti-Semitism cases have been handled".

Neil Findlay has resigned from Scottish Labour's front bench. STV

The news comes as Neil Findlay, MSP for Lothian, announced his resignation as Scottish Labour's Business Manager, Party Liaison and spokesman on Constitutional Relations.

He also confirmed that he will leave the Scottish Parliament at the 2021 Holyrood elections.

Mr Findlay said: "It has been an enormous privilege to serve the Scottish Labour Party, first as a councillor and then a Member of the Scottish Parliament.

"I am proud of the work I have done representing my constituents in the Lothian region and of the campaigns I have led in Parliament most notably to retain the children's ward at St John's hospital, supporting the blacklisted construction workers, the mesh campaign, miners' justice and support for the victims of undercover policing amongst many others.

"I will continue to work hard and diligently on these and other issues right up until I leave parliament."

Scottish Labour Leader, Richard Leonard responded to Mr Findlay's decision to quit the Labour front bench, saying he was "very sorry" to see the MSP leave, adding his service "has been outstanding".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.