  • STV
  • MySTV

Calls to cut teachers' time in classroom to 20 hours a week

STV

Scotland's largest teaching union will discuss demands to reduce classroom time.

Teachers: Calls have been made to reduce classroom time.
Teachers: Calls have been made to reduce classroom time. STV

Calls for teachers to cut the time they spend in the classroom to 20 hours a week or less are to be debated this week.

Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, will discuss demands from some local branches to reduce classroom time to as low as 17.5 hours a week.

Such a move would allow teaching staff to spend more time marking and preparing for lessons within the working day, reducing the amount of time they spend doing this at home in the evenings and at weekends.

Coupled with the reduction in classroom hours, teachers will also consider if class sizes should be cut to 20 across the board.

A motion from EIS local associations in Glasgow and South Lanarkshire states that workload and helping children with additional support needs (ASN) are "still major causes of stress for teachers".

To tackle this they say the trade unions should campaign to reduce class sizes to a maximum of 20 in all mainstream classes, and also "campaign to secure a negotiated reduction of maximum class contact time for teachers to 20 hours per week and to increase preparation and correction time to 10 hours per week".

A similar motion from the union's Edinburgh association calls for "maximum class contact hours of 17.5 hours a week" coupled with maximum class sizes of 25 - apart from practical subjects where it says classes should have no more than 20 pupils.

It wants these changes to be "progressed on an incremental basis" so they are fully in place by August 2025.

The motions will be put to the vote during the three-day-long EIS annual general meeting, which gets under way in Perth on Thursday.

Teachers will gather there after winning a 13% pay increase, staggered over three years, from the Scottish Government and councils.

'While teachers have clearly welcomed the success of the campaign on pay, there are many other challenges that must be addressed to ensure that Scotland's education system can continue to offer the best opportunities for all young people.'
Larry Flanagan, Union general secretary

Union general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "This year's event comes following the significant success of the EIS campaign on teachers' pay - a campaign that was originally outlined in an AGM debate two years ago.

"While the Value Education, Value Teachers campaign has achieved its aims on improving pay, this year's AGM will seek to move forward related campaigning issues such as tackling severe workload, reducing class sizes, and improving ASN provision."

Mr Flanagan added: "We have a total of 59 motions to be debated at this year's AGM - covering a wide range of education, equality, employment relations, salaries and organisational matters.

"The AGM will shape the priorities for the EIS, and for Scottish education, in the year ahead. While teachers have clearly welcomed the success of the campaign on pay, there are many other challenges that must be addressed to ensure that Scotland's education system can continue to offer the best opportunities for all young people."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We recently reached agreement with the EIS to work collaboratively to tackle critical issues facing the profession including workload and teacher empowerment, and removed the threat of industrial action through an improved pay offer.

"We have been undertaking a range of actions to reduce teacher workload, acting to clarify and simplify the curriculum framework and to remove unnecessary bureaucracy, while our education reforms will also create new opportunities for teachers to develop their careers."

He added: "There are now more teachers than at any time since 2010 and the number of primary teachers is the highest since 1980.

"All local authorities are committed to maintaining a national pupil-teacher ratio of 13:7 through the teacher numbers agreement with Cosla.

"The average size of primary one classes has been dropping consistently in recent years, which is particularly important in helping to close the attainment gap between children from the most and least deprived backgrounds as early as possible."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.