Protestors across Scotland demonstrate against Donald Trump

Hundreds take to the streets to oppose US president's visit to UK.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6044500686001-news-190604-trumparticle.jpg" />

Protests against Donald Trump's visit to the UK have been held in Scotland.

Hundreds of people attended events in Glasgow and Edinburgh as the US president held a joint press conference with Theresa May in London.

Protesters in Glasgow held placards from Stand Up To Racism and the Unison union, with speakers on the Buchanan Street steps criticising comments made by the US president.

As the rain came down heavier on the crowds, those gathered chanted "Donald Trump, off our streets" and "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here".

More than 350 people are estimated to have attended the protest in Edinburgh.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard was among those speaking at the event, as well as representatives from unions, anti-racism groups, climate change activists and the Muslim community.

Mr Leonard said: "We say 'no to war, yes to peace, no to Trump, yes to the citizens of America'."

Crowds gathered outside St Giles Cathedral, despite showers, to join the demonstration.

STV spoke to some of those who attended the Glasgow event.

"I'm protesting because Donald Trump is a fascist," one said. "He doesn't respect the rights of women, of trans people, of LGBT people. He's not a friend of anyone in the UK.

"The fact that the Tory government are rolling out the red carpet for this man is a disgrace. They're talking about selling out the NHS today - Donald Trump is not welcome in the UK and it's good that so many people are out today to protest against his bigotry."

Another told STV: "I'm protesting because I want to be on the right side of history. Trump is a climate denier. That's the key issue of our time and he needs to be tackled on it.

"Him being a white supremacist and a misogynist are deeply concerning as well, when we're trying to build a society that's inclusive and welcoming."

A third said: "I'm protesting against hate, against racism, against the negative messages that Trump is bringing to our country right now.

"I don't think we should give him the red carpet when he brings negative views like Islamophobia and homophobia to our country."

