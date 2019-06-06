  • STV
  • MySTV

Nicola Sturgeon to represent Scotland at D-Day memorial

STV

The First Minister is attending a service at Bayeux Cathedral to mark 75 years since the landings.

D-Day: First Minister to pay tribute in Normandy.
D-Day: First Minister to pay tribute in Normandy. Imperial War Museum

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is honoured to represent the people of Scotland as she attends events in France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Considered a turning point in the Second World War, Operation Overlord saw some 156,000 British, American and Canadian troops arrive on French soil from sea and air on June 6, 1944 to fight the Nazis.

Around 4400 Allied troops were killed in fighting that day at the start of the battle to liberate Normandy.

Ms Sturgeon is due to attend a service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral and a commemorative service at the Commonwealth War Grave Commission's Bayeux war cemetery.

She said: "It is a great honour to represent the people of Scotland at the commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Scotland owes a great debt of gratitude to all those who served during the Second World War, especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It is important that current and future generations continue to learn of the events that took place on this day 75 years ago, so that we can strive to ensure that such conflict is never repeated.

"It is also important the generations to come understand and recognise that it is the actions of those who served that allow us to enjoy the freedoms we now take for granted."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1438229-scots-war-veteran-recalls-memories-of-d-day-landings/ | default

Other politicians have also paid tribute to those involved in D-Day.

Scottish secretary David Mundell said: "Across Scotland we remember the ingenuity, courage and commitment of all those who were part of such a pivotal moment in modern history.

"We remember all of those who didn't make it home, giving their lives so that we have the freedoms we enjoy today."

Scottish Liberal Democrat defence spokesman Jamie Stone said: "Today we remember those who landed on the beaches of Normandy at the D-Day landings and the courage displayed by all who risked their future for our today.

"We acknowledge our huge debt of gratitude to all those who went to fight and remember those who did not return."

Among those with clear memories of the day are veteran Robert Johnston, 96, now resident in Erskine Glasgow home.

Aged 20, he was a gunner on HMS Scylla, which was tasked with providing fire cover for the beaches of Gold, Sword and Juno where British and Canadian troops landed.

He said: "I wasn't frightened, I was only 20. We were told Scylla, see what you can do there, we went along and we knocked them out and the big cheers come up."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1438209-scots-heroes-remembered-on-75th-anniversary-of-d-day/ | default

In Edinburgh a service will take place at the French Consulate to commemorate the anniversary.

The event has been organised by Armed Forces charity Legion Scotland and The French consulate general.

Meanwhile, at Lochaber in the Highlands 75 sets of bootprints have been installed leading up to the Commando memorial, which is dedicated to the original British Commando Forces raised during the Second World War.

They are part of the latest campaign from Remembered, the armed forces charity behind the "There But Not There" Tommy campaign, which ran last year to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The campaign aims to raise money for unemployed veterans around the UK.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.