Theresa May resigns as leader of Conservative Party

May will remain as Prime Minister until a new Tory leader is elected.

May: Resigned as party leader.

Prime Minister Theresa May has officially resigned from her position as leader of the Conservative Party.

However she will remain as PM until a new Tory leader is elected.

The 62-year-old MP for Maidenhead announced her intention to stand down on May 24.

The race for the next party leader will begin on Monday with several MPs including Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Dominic Raab already putting their names forward for the role.

May was first elected as an MP in 1997 and was named party leader in 2016 after David Cameron stood down from the role following the EU referendum.

She decided to resign after repeatedly failing to her Brexit deal through parliament.

The next leader will have until October 31 to agree a deal that can gather enough support in Westminster or risk leaving the EU without a deal.

