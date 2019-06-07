Theresa May formally resigns as Conservative leader

The race for the next party leader will begin on Monday, with Boris Johnson favourite.

Theresa May has formally resigned as Conservative leader.

The race for the next party leader will begin on Monday, with several MPs including Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Dominic Raab already putting their names forward for the role.

May was first elected as an MP in 1997 and was named party leader in 2016 after David Cameron stood down following the EU referendum.

A statement issued by the Tory backbench 1922 Committee said: "Following notification from the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Theresa May MP, that she has resigned as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party, the joint acting chairs of the 1922 Committee are inviting nominations from those Conservative Members of Parliament who wish to stand for election as the next party leader.

"Nominations close at 5pm on Monday, June 10. The list of candidates, together with their proposer and seconder, will be made publicly available after the close of nominations.

"The Rt Hon Theresa May will remain as acting leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party until her successor has been announced."

She decided to resign after repeatedly failing to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

The next leader will have until October 31 to agree a deal that can gather enough support in Westminster or risk leaving the EU without a deal.