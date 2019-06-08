  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Labour confirms support for vote on Brexit deal

STV

Scottish Labour has confirmed it will call for a public vote on any Brexit deal.

Brexit: Labour to support public vote on deal.
Brexit: Labour to support public vote on deal. SWNS

Scottish Labour has confirmed it will call for a public vote on any Brexit deal and campaign for Remain in another referendum.

Labour's Scottish Executive Committee (SEC) backed shifting the party's Brexit policy to one of unequivocal support for a confirmatory vote on the terms of leaving the European Union.

Richard Leonard, who announced his backing for a clearer stance on Brexit following "an incredibly bad result" in the European election, pledged to "wholeheartedly campaign for a Remain victory".

Following the decision, Mr Leonard said: "I am pleased that Scottish Labour's Executive Committee has endorsed my call for the party to back a confirmatory vote on any Brexit deal, with Remain as an option on the ballot paper.

"Scottish Labour will wholeheartedly campaign for a Remain victory in such a vote.

"Only Scottish Labour is building a radical platform for investment in people and communities, our industries and our public services."

A statement from Scottish Labour said that "there have been significant developments in the Brexit process" since their previous position was decided at the party's conference in Dundee in March, adding: "Theresa May's deal is dead."

"Scottish Labour will therefore campaign for any Brexit deal to be automatically put to the people in a confirmatory vote.

"We will campaign for that vote to have a clear option to Remain. "Scottish Labour will campaign in the confirmatory vote to Remain in the European Union," the statement added.

Approximately 62% of Scottish voters backed remain-supporting parties in the European election, won in Scotland by the SNP, which secured 37.8%.

The SEC decision to officially support a referendum on any Brexit deal, and campaign to remain in the EU, was made during a meeting in Glasgow on Saturday in response to the loss of both MEPs in May's election, when they slumped to fifth place with 9.3% of the vote.

On the day after the results were announced, Neil Findlay MSP, an ally of Mr Leonard, announced he was stepping down as Labour's Brexit spokesman due to party infighting.

He was followed by justice spokesman Daniel Johnson, who resigned blaming "the current direction and leadership of the party".

Commenting on the announcement of support for a confirmatory vote, Ian Murray, the people's vote-supporting Labour MP for Edinburgh South, said: "This is a very welcome decision by the SEC.

"I applaud Richard Leonard for listening to voters and acting so swiftly to change party policy.

"These words must now be turned into action and we must get out there and campaign vociferously for a final say on Brexit and for the UK to remain in the EU."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.