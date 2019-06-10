Here are the ten Tories who could be your next Prime Minister

STV News looks at the Conservative leadership hopefuls - and what they've said about Scotland.

Tory leadership: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt among frontrunners. Leon Neal/Getty

We've heard quite a lot about the Conservative party leadership hopefuls, from their positions on Brexit to their stances on feminism, abortion and tax cuts.

We've also heard an inordinate amount on what drugs they may or may not have taken in their youths.

The short version: Michael Gove took cocaine. Boris Johnson smoked cannabis, and might have taken cocaine, or it might have been icing sugar, but he sneezed in any case and therefore didn't ingest.

Rory Stewart smoked opium in Iran just to be polite, Andrea Leadsom smoked a little bit of weed in her days before becoming a mother, and just to be different, Jeremy Hunt drank his weed in India.

The controversy, such as it is, has swallowed up the contest in recent days, but on Monday a raft of candidates launched their campaigns proper seeking to shift the narrative in their favour.

At 5pm, the deadline to officially launch a bid passed, so here are the final ten contenders in the running to replace Theresa May - and what they've said about Scotland.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson: Served two terms as London mayor. Pool

The former London mayor and ex-foreign secretary is the bookies' favourite and has the highest number of MPs supporting him so far.

He's saying he wants the UK out of the European Union on October 31 with or without a Brexit deal.

For taxpayers in England, Johnson's big campaign pledge is to steeply raise the threshold of the 40p higher income tax rate from £50,000 to £80,000.

In Scotland, where earnings of between £43,431 and £150,000 are taxed at 41%, the tax gap for higher earners compared to south of the border would widen further.

Johnson's proposal would cost the UK Treasury nearly £10bn a year, calculates The Telegraph, with the candidate's team suggesting it could be paid for with the money put aside for a no-deal Brexit.

Although it will presumably be needed if we actually have a no-deal Brexit.

What he's said about Scotland: In 2012, during his successful campaign to be re-elected London mayor, Johnson made the case in an interview for why the UK capital needed more investment.

'A pound spent in Croydon is far more of value to the country from a strict utilitarian calculus than a pound spent in Strathclyde. Indeed, you will generate jobs in Strathclyde far more effectively if you invest in parts of London.' Boris Johnson

Michael Gove

Michael Gove: One-time journalist who rose to be Tory minister. House of Commons

The stramash around cocaine-taking has given Michael Gove's campaign a bumpy few days, but the Aberdonian environment secretary remains in with a (slim) chance.

On Brexit, he's expressed concern that rushing into a no-deal scenario could gift the keys of 10 Downing Street to Jeremy Corbyn - and Nicola Sturgeon - in a general election.

Battling to regain momentum, the former education secretary has also made a series of economic pledges.

These include scrapping VAT and replacing it with something "lower" and "simpler", reducing business rates and halting the controversial HS2 project.

With Scottish roots himself, Gove is generally liked by Scottish Conservative MPs for his full-throated backing of the union, although Ruth Davidson has instead backed the next man down in this list.

What he's said about Scotland: In the early 1990s, then-journalist Michael Gove was to have an ill-fated dalliance with satire, presenting on a Channel 4 show called A Stab in the Dark alongside David Baddiel.

He wasn't very nice about his home country.

'For most English people the Scot is an unattractive creature. Most Scots in London are not professionals, they're not journalism, the law or in business, they're usually in the London underground begging.' Michael Gove

Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid: Home secretary who removed citizenship of 'Isis bride' Shamima Begum. ITV News

The home secretary's stock has risen after he secured the valuable endorsement of Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson at the weekend.

She praised Javid as embodying "the Conservative values of aspiration, education, opportunity, hard work and just reward".

Were he to be successful, the home secretary - who is the son of a Pakistani bus driver - would become Britain's first ever Asian PM.

He says his focus would be on striking a new Brexit deal with Europe, pledging £500m to solve the Irish border question with technology.

What he's said about Scotland: In the early days of the campaign to replace Theresa May, Javid managed to inadvertently kick off a Twitter hashtag - #PermissionFromSajid - after this tweet.

'If I become PM, I won't allow a second Scottish independence referendum. People stated views clearly in 2014, so there should be no second vote.' Sajid Javid

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt: Foreign secretary also controversially served as health secretary. Good Morning Britain

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who was the UK's longest-serving health secretary and also oversaw the 2012 London Olympics as culture secretary, is using his experience as his calling card.

In all these jobs, he's not been short of critics, especially from junior doctors in England, on whom he imposed contracts that brought about the profession's first strikes since the 70s.

He claims German chancellor Angela Merkel told him she is willing to renegotiate the Brexit deal and has suggested he does not back an "ultra hardline" approach.

Hunt has promised to build 1.5 million new homes in the next ten years if he wins, and just this morning he won the backing of influential work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd.

What he's said about Scotland: In a campaign video filmed in Scotland, he expressed his desire to deliver a Brexit palatable to all parts of the UK to defend the "precious Union".

Some on social media noted he utterly butchered his pronunciation of "Culloden" - while others wondered why he brought up the Highlands village at all, given the infamous 1746 battle there.

'It's really important that we deliver a Brexit... that works for people in Culloden as well as Canary Wharf, in Swansea as well as Surrey.' Jeremy Hunt

Rory Stewart

Rory Stewart: International development secretary has emerged as dark hose. CC by Chris McAndrew / Cropped

The contest's dark horse - and whose opium-smoking confession may have, in the long run, knocked Michael Gove off his horse - Rory Stewart has worked hard to stand out.

He's used social media effectively by, for example, using it to advertise the walks he's filmed while wandering about to chat politics with the general public.

The Perthshire-born MP, who represents Penrith and the Border and formerly served in the Black Watch, is stridently against a no-deal Brexit.

He also wants to bring in a "universal National Citizens Service for 16-year-olds" centred around community projects.

What he's said about Scotland: During the 2014 independence campaign, Stewart tried and failed to hold an event where 100,000 people would hold hands along Hadrian's Wall as a symbol of cross-border solidarity.

He remains ardently pro-union, using his Scots roots to discuss the issue in emotive terms.

'I am passionately a Unionist. I would have no country if Scotland left the United Kingdom. Who would I be?' Rory Stewart

Andrea Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom: She briefly ran against Theresa May back in 2016.

Andrea Leadsom was the last one left standing against Theresa May in the last, anticlimactic Tory leadership contest in 2016.

She served May's government after that as leader of the House of Commons, enduring the torrent of Commons defeats for the PM's Brexit deal before finally quitting last month.

Leadsom says she would pursue a "managed no deal" Brexit if installed at Number 10, and has also pledged weekly phone-ins for voters.

What she's said about Scotland: During her last leadership tilt, the BBC's Philip Sim uncovered a blog Leadsom was writing around 2007.

In one post, she lamented the "unbelievable perk(s)" Scotland received, citing free tuition, free personal care for the elderly - and the Scottish Parliament itself.

All this meant it was "very hard to understand why Scotland would want to break up the union", Leadsom added. In another post, she said this:

'Scotland already receives about £1500 more each year per annum from the public purse than us poor English. And what are they planning to do now under the SNP minority government? To abolish tuition fees... using the tax revenues that are so heavily subsidised by the English.' Andrea Leadsom

Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab: Brexiteer quit cabinet over Theresa May's deal. ITV News

Perceived as one of the more hardline Brexiteers in the running, Dominic Raab is best known for quitting as Brexit secretary over Theresa May's deal.

He insists his preference is for a deal but that the UK should be willing to walk away without one, promising "calm, steely determination" in the job if he becomes PM.

Raab has also courted controversy this campaign by leaving open the door - as has rival Esther McVey - to suspending parliament in order to force a no-deal through.

What he's said about Scotland: After the 2014 independence vote, Raab said promises made to Scotland on further devolution in the "heat of the referendum debate" should not be rushed through.

He claimed the Barnett formula - which allocates money to all parts of the UK - was "massively prejudicial" against the English, who he said must have a say in any more changes to the devolution set-up.

'What's good for Scotland must be good for the rest of Britain.' Dominic Raab

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock: Took over as health secretary last year. CC by Chris McAndrew / Cropped

Current health secretary Matt Hancock is a bit of an outsider but has been endorsed by two Scottish Tory MPs, Andrew Bowie and Paul Masterton.

He wants to see a deal with Brussels and has not ruled out extending the Brexit deadline beyond the current October 31 date.

Hancock has also said he will reject "populism" and "nationalism" and is warning his party of the dangers of morphing into the Brexit party.

What he's said about Scotland: Around the time of Javid's pronouncement on indyref2, Hancock made one of his own, saying: "No way, Nicola."

He went on to profess his support for the union:

'I want to see the UK government doing more to explain the value of the Union both here in Scotland and also in England. One of the proudest things I've done as a minister was when I was culture secretary, making sure we got Union Jacks on the Edinburgh festival.' Matt Hancock

Esther McVey

The one-time GMTV presenter served David Cameron as a junior minister before losing her seat in 2015.

She won it back in 2017 and eventually became Theresa May's work and pensions secretary before quitting over Brexit last November.

McVey says there is "nothing to fear" from a no-deal Brexit and claims she would invest in public services.

What she's said about Scotland: "I won't allow another referendum on Scottish independence if I become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Voters were told it was a once in a generation vote and therefore as far as I'm concerned it was."

Mark Harper

Pretty unknown, Harper served during Cameron's tenure first as junior minister then as chief whip.

He says the October 31 Brexit deadline cannot be delivered and has called for a "short, focused" extension to get a deal.

What he's said about Scotland: "I would ensure that Scottish and Welsh voices are heard through a dedicated devolved contingent in the Number 10 machinery to ensure we do a better job in demonstrating how UK Government resources are spent rather than having them portrayed as Nicola Sturgeon or Mark Drakeford dishing out their own cash."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.