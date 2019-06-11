Jobs record as more than three-quarters of Scots in work

Unemployment rate in Scotland falls to 3.3% compared to 3.8% in the rest of the UK.

More than three-quarters of Scots aged 16-64 are in work.

Scotland's employment rate rose to a record high between February and April this year, according to official statistics.

Figures published by the ONS on Tuesday indicate that 75.9% of people aged between 16 and 64 were in work - up 0.6% on the previous period.

The employment rate across the UK was 76.1%, remaining the same as it was in the previous quarter.

The number of people over the age of 16 who were unemployed decreased by 0.1% to 3.3% - lower than the UK figure of 3.8%.

Scotland's employment minister Jamie Hepburn said: "Yet again we're seeing records broken in Scotland's labour market.

"Despite the UK Government's EU exit plans, Scotland's economy and jobs market continues to perform consistently well.

"And the Scottish Government's commitment to fair work for all is again reflected in these results.

"The Scottish Government has consistently been clear that the best option for the future wellbeing and prosperity of Scotland is to stay in the European Union.

"Otherwise we will see people become poorer and lose their jobs."

