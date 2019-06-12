Spending cuts 'may be required' to plug budget shortfall

The finance secretary has warned MSPs as the Treasury prepares to reduce the Scottish block grant.

Derek Mackay: A warning has been issued. Ken Jack - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Public spending cuts may be needed to help deal with a possible Scottish budget shortfall of more than £1bn, the finance secretary has warned MSPs.

Derek Mackay said he "may have to look at spending" as the Treasury prepares to reduce the Scottish block grant over the next three financial years.

Experts at the Scottish Fiscal Commission have already warned that ministers may need to either increase taxes or cut public spending as a consequence of income tax reconciliations.

MSPs on Holyrood's Finance Committee pressed Mr Mackay on how the Scottish Government will cope with the looming funding shortfall.

Reductions to the Scottish budget are forecast to grow from £229m in 2020-21 to £608m the following year, before falling back to £188m in 2022-23 - with Labour MSP James Kelly telling the finance secretary: "The problem is really stark."

As the Scottish Government is limited in the amount it can borrow and the amount of reserve funds it can utilise, Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said minsters would either need to make cuts to spending or hike taxes.

He told Mr Mackay: "You have a £1bn black hole in your budget, the Fiscal Commission say there isn't enough in the Scottish reserves, there isn't enough in your borrowing powers to cope with that."

The finance secretary accepted his powers are limited, saying: "The forecast reconciliation at £608m does indeed go beyond any deployment of draw-down of reserves or the borrowing power that we have, even if we maxed both it would be true to say that doesn't reach £608m."

He argued this highlights the "inadequacy" of ministers' powers, with Scottish Government resource borrowing capped at £300m a year, while only a maximum of £250m a year can be removed from cash reserves.

Mr Mackay insisted he would take a "prudent, fiscally responsible approach" to dealing with the "substantial reconciliations" - although he added the situation is not helped by "Brexit uncertainty".

With Scotland's total block grant for the three years still to be determined, the Finance Secretary said that would play an important part in managing the situation.

He told the committee: "As we look at the potential reconciliations, the tools we have to manage that will include what available resources are there at the time, bearing in mind that although we have the availability to draw down from the reserve and we have the borrowing powers, actually it will still be the case that the majority of funding comes from the block grant.

"So the block grant... is still significant to Scotland's budget."

But he also stated: "Yes we may have to look at spending as well, of course, but that will be as well as all the other determinants that set the Scottish budget."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.