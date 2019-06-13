Workers at exams body set to strike on results day

SQA staff furious after restructure leaves remaining employees shouldering extra load.

Exams: SQA staff have been left without specific roles (file pic).

Staff at Scotland's exam body are to strike on three dates, including exam results day, in a dispute over the organisation's restructuring.

The Unite union said the restructuring process at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has left a number of workers without specific job roles and others in roles that they are not best suited to.

It said that 62 workers have been approved for voluntary redundancy as part of the restructuring process and fears that extra responsibilities will now be added to the "depleted workforce".

The union suspended industrial action in May on the basis of an Acas agreement, but stated that if significant progress was not made it would trigger the 14-day legal notification for industrial action based on the mandate it received in May.

Unite members voted by 90% for strike action on an 80.5% turnout, while 94.7% voted for industrial action short of a strike.

Its members will strike on June 26, July 22 and August 6 - which is exam results day, while an overtime ban will be in place in the week leading up to August 6.

Alison MacLean, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "The situation beggars belief, the workforce are already stressed, demoralised and dismayed.

"Now to add insult to injury, staff may now be expected to pick up additional work. Unite will now hold our first ever industrial action starting on 26 June and this will be ongoing.

"There will also be an overtime ban in place in the week leading up to 6 August which is exam results day in Scotland.

"Let's be crystal clear here, this dispute has been created, directed and exacerbated at every turn by SQA mismanagement and incompetence of the highest order.

"Unless immediate action is taken to address our members' legitimate concerns then more days of action will be inevitable."

The SQA has been approached for comment

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.