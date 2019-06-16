Camp set up outside Holyrood in five-day climate protest

Extinction Rebellion Scotland have set up the camp as the Climate Bill is due to be discussed.

Holyrood: Extinction Rebellion Scotland have set up a camp in protest. Extinction Rebellion Scotland

Protesters have set up a campsite in the grounds of the Scottish Parliament - and plan to remain there for the next five days.

The Holyrood Rebel Camp will see "non-violent direct action" in Edinburgh with various workshops and events taking place for those on the Holyrood site.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland have set up the camp, saying it will be their "biggest ever gathering".

They are calling on the Scottish Government to do more in response to what they call a "climate crisis and ecological breakdown" as the Climate Bill is set to be discussed in Holyrood this week.

A recent report by the Committee on Climate Change recommended the UK should aim to be net-zero by 2050, with Scotland proposing a target for doing so five years earlier.

On June 4, five activists from the group with locks around their necks were attached to the Parliament building, with the means of freeing them sent to the leaders of the SNP, Conservatives, Labour, the Scottish Greens and the Liberal Democrats.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.