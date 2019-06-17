SNP MEP sorry for Brexit Party 'money laundering' claim

Alyn Smith has agreed to pay damages and legal costs after making claims over the party's funding.

Alyn Smith: SNP MEP has issued apology. APTN

SNP MEP Alyn Smith has issued an apology to Brexit Party chairman MEP Richard Tice over claims he made about the party's source of funding.

In an interview on Sky News in May ahead of the European election, Mr Smith accused the Brexit Party of being a "a shell company" that was a "money laundering front".

Following the interview, lawyers acting for Mr Tice demanded compensation over the claim and called for an apology to be read out in the High Court for alleged defamation.

In a letter published by his solicitors, Mr Smith said that he had agreed to pay a sum in damages and legal costs, as well as issuing an unreserved apology to Mr Tice.

He wrote: "I am happy to state clearly that I do not have any evidence to support such an allegation. I spoke in the heat of the moment and I am happy to set the record straight.

"I have agreed to pay a sum in damages to the Help for Heroes charity and I have agreed to pay legal costs."

Mr Tice said that he would not hesitate to take action over false claims regarding the Brexit Party.

"I am pleased that Alyn Smith has now apologised and withdrawn these wholly unfounded and damaging allegations," said Mr Tice.

"People are entitled to take a different view of Brexit and I respect their right to do so. But I will not hesitate to take action against those who make false claims about the Brexit Party and by implication those of us who run it."

