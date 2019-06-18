Dominic Raab out of Tory leadership race after vote

The ex-Brexit secretary is out as Boris Johnson remains favourite to be the next Prime Minister.

Dominic Raab: Failed to meet threshold to advance to next stage (file pic). ITV News

Dominic Raab is out of the Tory leadership contest.

The former Brexit secretary got 30 votes in today's ballot of MPs, below the threshold of 33 votes needed for him to advance to the next stage.

As expected, Boris Johnson remains the frontrunner, gaining 126 votes from his peers in the second round of voting.

Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt still look to be Johnson's main competitors, with 41 and 46 votes respectively, while home secretary Sajid David took 33 votes.

Rory Stewart, once seen as an underdog in the contest, came fourth with 37 votes.

The five men are expected to appear in a TV debate tonight.

After the results were announced, Rory Stewart tweeted: "Thank you all so much! Looking forward to the debate tonight.

"And thank you for all the support - we seem to have almost doubled our vote again...more to come...#walkon"

Mark Francois, vice-chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research group, said: "It was great to see Boris going up again - that's obviously encouraging.

"In a sense it's a shame to lose Dominic Raab because he is an extremely capable politician."

