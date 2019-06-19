  • STV
  • MySTV

Workplace parking tax closer to reality after vote

STV

Legislation would give councils power to charge employers for every parking space they provide.

Parking: Some workers would be exempt from the levy (file pic).
Parking: Some workers would be exempt from the levy (file pic). Pixabay

A workplace parking is a step nearer after MSPs voted in favour of the change during a debate on new transport legislation.

Members of Holyrood's Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee voted by six to five to allow councils to introduce a workplace parking levy, with the SNP and Greens in favour and other parties opposing.

If introduced, the scheme would see employers pay an annual fee to the council for every parking space they provide for workers. Employers could then decide to pass on the cost to their staff.

MSPs in the committee unanimously agreed to have national exemptions for disabled parking spaces, NHS premises and hospices, and to allow councils to create their own further exemptions.

Proposals for national exemptions for a wide range of further workers, including the police, fire, coastguard and lifeboat services as well as teachers and carers were voted down by the Greens and SNP.

Green MSP John Finnie proposed the change to enable local authorities to bring in the tax if the Transport Bill is passed when it comes before the Scottish Parliament for a final vote.

"It is for local authorities to determine if they wish to introduce a workplace parking levy," Mr Finnie said.

"This is a power not a duty and empowers local authorities to act."

Mr Finnie said the charge would be a way to address the climate emergency and councils would require to hold a consultation on introducing the tax.

He criticised proposed changes from opposition parties - including attempts to make local authorities hold a referendum before bringing in the tax, for them to be satisfied they have adequate public transport, and to prevent it from applying to business customers - saying some were attempts to "frustrate" the bill.

The MSP stressed that the charge would not apply to motorists going supermarket shopping and said local authorities could chose exemptions to meet their own needs.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said national exemptions should be exceptional and those proposed by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Tories "will undermine local decision making and make the scheme unworkable and ineffective".

The SNP's Richard Lyle, previously critical of the tax plans, told the committee he has now changed his mind, accusing those in opposition of "scaremongering".

His colleague John Mason said it is a "tax on the elite", arguing only "bosses and company directors" have free city centre parking spaces, not ordinary workers, which Conservative Jamie Green challenged and said people would be "horrified" to hear.

Committee convener, Tory Edward Mountain, said: "I do not support the workplace parking levy and I do not believe it will achieve anything further from the climate's point of view."

He added: "I believe this is a tax on going to work."

Those opposing the plans criticised the tax powers being proposed as a result of the agreement between the minority SNP administration and the Greens to pass the budget earlier in the year, with Labour's Colin Smyth calling it a "murky deal".

Lib Dem Mike Rumbles said: "We are making bad law. I think the SNP and Green budget deal has shackled our work."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.