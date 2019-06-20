  • STV
  • MySTV

Government's digital strategy 'hampered by IT skills gap'

STV

Audit Scotland said a lack of trained staff would pose challenges for the flagship policy.

Digital: Government to consider report's recommendations.
Digital: Government to consider report's recommendations. Flickr/CC

An IT skills gap is presenting challenges for the Scottish Government in meeting its digital ambitions, a watchdog has warned.

In its latest digital strategy, the Government outlined a series of proposals including boosting connectivity and creating shared technology platforms for the public sector.

Spending watchdog Audit Scotland found some progress has been made but stressed the Government has not shown the strategic leadership necessary to achieve its digital ambitions and has not shared or learned lessons from reviews of major IT projects.

Guidance to ensure new services are designed around the needs of users was praised along with the development of a joint digital health and care strategy with councils and the NHS.

But a "significant skills gap" caused by a lack of trained staff is causing problems, the report found.

It states: "Government now needs to address the shortage of critical commercial and programme management expertise, technical foresight and to better co-ordinate plans across the public sector to help direct skills that are in short supply more effectively."

Auditors found the Government does not know how much taxpayers' money is being invested in the public sector to achieve the aims of the 2017 digital strategy or how much more investment is needed.

It lacks a complete picture of the actions that have had the most impact so far and any gaps, making prioritising difficult, according to the report.

The report calls on the Government to show greater strategic leadership across the public sector to boost progress, including greater collaboration and information sharing.

'This report recognises the challenge of delivering the ambitious vision of embedding digital in our public bodies and across our public services'
Kate Forbes, digital economy minister

Auditor general for Scotland Caroline Gardner said: "The Scottish Government is in a unique position to show digital leadership by bringing people together and sharing lessons learned across Scotland's public sector.

"Governments across the world are facing the same challenge and bringing about collaboration will not be easy.

"But Scotland's relatively small size presents a clear opportunity for the Government to move from an operational role to one of strategic leadership and reap all the benefits that shift could bring to citizens and the wider economy."

Digital economy minister Kate Forbes said the report recommendations will be considered.

"This report recognises the challenge of delivering the ambitious vision of embedding digital in our public bodies and across our public services," she said.

"Our Digital Strategy for Scotland is ambitious and it sets out actions for Scotland to become a leading digital country.

"This ambition is matched by collective, coordinated actions that have already delivered good progress.

"We do, however, recognise that we will only achieve more through continued collaborative working across the public, private and third sectors. We will consider Audit Scotland's recommendations."

Catherine Stihler, chief executive of the Open Knowledge Foundation, urged ministers to act on the report.

She said: "Digital technology is transforming our society and Scotland is uniquely placed to be a world leader in this field.

"If we create an open world where all non-personal information is open, free for everyone to use, build on and share, we can build a better society."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.