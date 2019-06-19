Latest round of Tory voting sees Rory Stewart eliminated

Boris Johnson remains the leading candidate to become next Prime Minister.

Rory Stewart has become the latest Conservative leadership candidate to be eliminated from the contest after a ballot of party MPs.

Stewart, the secretary of state for international development, came fifth in Wednesday's vote with 27 votes.

Boris Johnson continued to outpace opponents with 143 votes, followed by Jeremy Hunt on 54, Michael Gove on 51 and Sajid Javid on 38.

Former foreign secretary Johnson appears assured of being one of the two candidates who will face a vote by 160,000 Tory members to choose the next party leader and prime minister after extending his lead over nearest rival Hunt.

Following the announcement of the result, Stewart said: "I am so moved and inspired by the support I have received over the last few weeks - it has given me a new faith in politics, a new belief in our country.

"I didn't get enough MPs to believe today - but they will. I remain deeply committed to you and to this country."

Mid Sussex MP Nicholas Soames tweeted: "Terrific Campaign by @RoryStewartUK only Candidate who could reach all parts of the Union heroic effort #veryhonouredtohavesupportedhimShouldertoShoulderalessercontestnow."

Johnson - who was accused of racism earlier on Wednesday - tweeted: "Thank you once again to friends and colleagues for your support in the third ballot - especially on my birthday! We've come a long way but we have much further to go."

