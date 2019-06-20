Javid knocked out of race to become next Prime Minister

Michael Gove leapfrogged Jeremy Hunt into second place in the fourth Tory leadership ballot.

Sajid Javid: Received only 34 votes in fourth Tory leadership ballot. Peter Summers/Getty Images

Sajid Javid has been knocked out of the race to become Prime Minister, while Boris Johnson gained more than half of Conservative MPs' backing.

The home secretary was knocked out in the fourth round of balloting of Tory MPs, taking only 34 of the 313 votes available and losing ground he made in the third ballot.

Environment secretary Michael Gove overtook foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt into second place, winning the support of 61 MPs to Hunt's 59.

Johnson increased his share of the vote to more than half, with 157 of his Conservative colleagues giving him their backing.

The former London mayor has been the clear frontrunner in the contest from the first ballot last week.

Javid's elimination from the contest comes despite being endorsed by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

It follows Rory Stewart's departure from the race in Wednesday's third round of voting.

Two of the 313 votes cast in Thursday's first vote were spoiled, with the results of a fifth ballot due to be announced at around 6pm.

There, one of the three remaining candidates will be knocked out of contest, with the top two going to a final vote among the Conservative party membership across the UK.

