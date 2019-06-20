Ruth Davidson switches backing to Gove in leadership race

The Scottish Tory leader had endorsed Sajid Javid before he was knocked out of the contest.

Backing: Davidson and Gove. Getty

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has thrown her backing behind Michael Gove in the Tory leadership race after Sajid Javid was knocked out the contest.

She told STV News she thought Javid was "the best person for the job" but said that out of the remaining contenders, Gove would have her support.

The environment secretary overtook foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt into second place in Thursday's fourth leadership ballot, taking 61 votes to Hunt's 59.

Former London mayor Boris Johnson increased his sizeable lead in the contest by winning the support of 157 of the 313 Tory MPs who voted - more than 50%.

The three remaining contenders will be whittled down to two in a fifth Commons ballot at around 6pm, who will then face a vote from the wider party membership across the UK.

Asked if she was backing anybody but Johnson, Davidson told STV: "I stuck with Saj right the way through the contest, despite very flattering phone calls from all the runners and riders trying to prise me away at various points."

She added: "I thought he was the best person for the job, we saw his qualities throughout this contest.

"He's grown within the contest, I'm very sad he's gone out today.

"In terms of the people who are left, I hope very much to see Michael in the final two and he'll have my support.

