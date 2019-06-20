Johnson to take on Hunt in final Tory leadership run-off

Michael Gove was knocked out of the race to replace Theresa May in the final MPs' ballot.

Run-off: Tory members will now decide between Johnson and Hunt. Leon Neal/Getty

Boris Johnson will face off against Jeremy Hunt in the Tory membership ballot to decide who becomes the next Prime Minister.

Environment secretary Michael Gove was eliminated from the contest despite taking second place in the fourth MPs' vote earlier on Thursday afternoon.

But Hunt, the foreign secretary, narrowly regained his advantage over Gove in the fifth and final ballot of Conservative MPs, taking 77 votes to Gove's 75.

Ex-foreign secretary and former London mayor Johnson cemented his position at the top of the pack, winning the backing of 160 of his Tory colleagues - more than half.

In the fourth ballot, home secretary Sajid Javid was knocked out of contention, leaving the final vote a three-way tussle between Johnson, Hunt and Gove.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who had endorsed the home secretary early in the campaign, switched her support to Gove.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6050401834001-news-190620davidson-16x9.jpg" />

She was previously critical of - and campaigned against - Johnson during the 2016 EU referendum, but has not yet stated a preference between him and Hunt.

Voting now moves from MPs to the wider Conservative party membership, with members across the UK picking their preferred candidate of the two.

It will follow around a month of campaigning, including hustings around the country, with the result expected towards the end of July.

The winner will become leader of the Conservative party and inherit the office of Prime Minister from Theresa May.

