  • STV
  • MySTV

Strike by exam body called off after agreement and apology

Jenness Mitchell

Unite organised the industrial action over a restructuring process at the SQA.

Action: Next week's strike has been called off.
Action: Next week's strike has been called off. Pixabay

Staff at Scotland's exam body have called off a strike scheduled to take place next week.

Unite organised the industrial action over a restructuring process at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), which left a number of workers without specific job roles and others in roles they are not best suited to.

It said that 62 workers had been approved for voluntary redundancy as part of the restructuring process - which was "concluded without proper or timely consultation with the trade unions".

After an intervention from the Scottish Government, on Friday afternoon the union confirmed that a strike set for June 26 had been scrapped following a joint agreement between Unite and the SQA Executive Management Team.

A Unite spokesperson said: "The direct discussions between Unite and the SQA Executive Management Team has led to an acknowledgement that a damaging and corrosive culture existed in the organisation, which has led to an apology to both staff and Unite by the chief executive, Janet Brown."

Amongst the agreed points, Unite and the SQA Executive Management Team have committed to promote "positive behaviours and dignity and respect".

They have also agreed to undertake a full evaluation of the impact of recent restructures, including the option to rescind acceptance of Voluntary Early Release if impacted individuals wish to do so.

Unite will review the situation in the week beginning July 8.

Further strike action scheduled for July 22 and August 6 - which is exam results day in Scotland - remain a possibility "if significant progress is not made".

Alison MacLean, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "Unite is confident that the agreement reached with the SQA is a significant step forward, in particular, the acknowledgement that a damaging culture has existed in the organisation.

"The apology by Janet Brown is welcome however it should have never got to this stage.

"Unite has always been committed to resolving this dispute, which has caused unnecessary anxiety for pupils and parents.

"It has also been an extremely difficult time for all Unite members and all staff across the SQA.

"We believe the joint agreement puts in place a framework which can finally end this dispute, which is why strike action is called off for next week.

"But, to be clear, the dispute is not formally over and we will continue to monitor progress. Actions speak louder than words."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.