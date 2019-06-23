Majority 'would back independence' if Boris Johnson became PM

A Panelbase survey found 49% of those questioned support Scottish independence.

More than half of Scottish voters would vote to leave the UK if Boris Johnson becomes prime minister, a new poll suggests.

A Panelbase survey of 1024 voters found, at the moment, 49% of those questioned support Scottish independence (up one point since last month) while 51% are against it.

However, when asked how they would vote if Johnson were to become prime minister, 53% say they would back independence, with 47% against it.

The survey was conducted last week for the Sunday Times.

The poll found Johnson has a personal approval rating of minus 37 north of the border, behind his leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, who shares an approval rating of minus 24 with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's rating is neutral while Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is on minus one.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's approval rating is minus 44 in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon was asked her views on the impact choosing Mr Johnson as prime minister would have on the Conservatives in Scotland.

She said: "I think he would be devastating, disastrous for the Conservatives UK-wide but particularly in Scotland.

"He is seen in Scotland I think as one of the principle politicians who are responsible for the mess that we are in over Brexit, the guy who misled people in the EU referendum campaign and the guy who now says he is prepared to take the UK out of the EU without a deal, for most people in Scotland that is a horrifying prospect."

She added: "I'm absolutely confident that we would win a referendum.

"There is no doubt the case for independence is stronger than it has ever been.

"I'm more confident than I have ever been that Scotland will take that opportunity to be an independent European nation playing our part in the world."

A Scottish Conservative Party spokesman said: "No matter who wins the leadership race, Scotland is better off remaining part of the UK.

"There is no evidence the Scottish public have the appetite for a re-run of the 2014 vote.

"It is time instead for us to come together, to move on from constitutional division and focus on the things that matter."