  • STV
  • MySTV

Jeremy Hunt: Nicola Sturgeon 'least wants' me as new PM

STV

The Foreign Secretary visited Peterhead in Aberdeenshire where he spoke to fishing industry leaders.

Jeremy Hunt: He was on a visit to Peterhead.
Jeremy Hunt: He was on a visit to Peterhead.

Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has said he is the prime minister Nicola Sturgeon "least wants" because of his commitment to keeping Scotland in the UK.

The Foreign Secretary visited Peterhead in Aberdeenshire on Sunday, where he spoke to fishing industry leaders at the port and outlined his priorities if he is elected the UK's new leader.

He said: "I'm the prime minister Nicola Sturgeon least wants, and for a very simple reason - I believe in the Union with every fibre of my being and I will never allow the Union to be broken up as prime minister.

"Unlike Nicola Sturgeon, I'm on the side of the Scottish people who say they don't want another divisive referendum, they want their SNP government to focus on health and education and things that matter to ordinary Scottish families, not things that divide them.

"An independence referendum is not what the people of Scotland want and I listen to the people of Scotland."

'I'm the prime minister Nicola Sturgeon least wants, and for a very simple reason - I believe in the Union with every fibre of my being and I will never allow the Union to be broken up as prime minister.'
Jeremy Hunt

Mr Hunt added: "Talking to the skipper of the ship I've just been round - he wants to get on and grow his business and not be sucked back into all that bitter division.

"I think it's time that Nicola Sturgeon did what the people of Scotland want, which is to focus on health and education and all the things she was elected to deliver."

Mr Hunt toured the Westro, a fishing boat owned and skippered by James West, 42, who told the MP he had had enough of referendums.

As the pair ate haddock and chips together, Mr Hunt asked the captain what he wanted in a prime minister and Mr West replied "someone who'll just get on with it".

Mr Hunt was later due to meet local people in Aberdeen, and pay a visit to his 99-year-old great aunt Betty.

Asked about a recent poll which suggested a majority of Conservative party members wanted Brexit even if it meant Scotland gaining independence, Mr Hunt replied: "I don't actually believe that polling.

"Conservative party members I know are absolutely passionate about our precious Union.

"What they are is incredibly frustrated that we have haven't delivered Brexit, and I think that polling reflects the fact that people are just angry it's taken so long."

Asked if he would choose Brexit or the Union, he said: "The Union every time."

Mr Hunt sipped on a can of Irn Bru - known as Scotland's other national drink - during his visit, which he described as "very pleasant".

Asked if he could taste the difference with the new recipe that was recently introduced, he joked: "I'm not a regular Irn Bru drinker and so I'm sure I'd fail a test."

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Bertie Armstrong and Jimmy Buchan, of the Scottish Seafood Association, which represents fish processors, met Mr Hunt for around 20 minutes on Sunday.

Speaking about the fishing industry's prospects outside the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), Mr Hunt said: "We will be able to negotiate quotas on an annual basis and we'll get a better deal than under the CFP, because under the CFP we only get to keep 40% of our catch, whereas independent states like Norway get 85%, Iceland gets 95%.

"We can get a better deal for the UK - that's what's going to be different."

He added: "The most important thing for people in Peterhead is to get a deal that means we leave the EU as quickly as possible.

"Send the wrong person to Brussels, there will be no negotiations, no deal and if we end up tripping into a general election, no Brexit.

"And that would be a disaster for the fishing industry, because leaving the EU is the biggest opportunity for the fishing industry in 40 years."

Mr Buchan said: "He obviously wants to get a deal in place and he's come here with an open mind and is engaging with us.

"I think it's brilliant that we've got a potential prime minister who's coming right into the heartland to see things first hand.

"If Mr Johnson wants to come up here he will be treated equally as well. Because this is really important - it's about getting the right person in that can break this deadlock in Parliament which is paralysing the country."

Mr Armstrong said: "We have the same message for the two prime ministerial candidates, and that is to make us an independent coastal state.

"Mr Hunt has given us assurances that that will happen. So far the indications are he understands and gets both the opportunities and the challenges."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.