Islamophobia inquiry launched by cross-party group of MSPs

The cross-party group will look to discover the nature and extent of the problem.

Holyrood: Inquiry launched.

Scotland's first public inquiry into Islamophobia is being launched by a group of MSPs at Holyrood.

The Scottish Parliament's Cross-Party Group (CPG) on Tackling Islamophobia is to undertake the work to discover the nature and extent of the problem.

The inquiry will also look at the impact Islamophobia has on children, young people and families, and consider what politicians, the media and others can do to tackle the problem.

The CPG is carrying out the work in conjunction with Newcastle University and is urging individuals, employers and organisations to write to them about their experiences of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, the chairman of the CPG, has been leading work in this area, working with the SNP Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Mr Sarwar said he was "delighted" the CPG was "launching the first ever public inquiry into Islamophobia in Scotland".

"We have established that Scotland is not immune from Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred," he said.

"We now want to gather evidence on the nature and extent of Islamophobia and identify the steps that should be taken to challenge and overcome hatred and prejudice, working with the Scottish Government and politicians, public bodies, and the media."

Mr Sarwar added: "The fight against hate is a fight for all of us; and working together we can build a Scotland free of Islamophobia and all forms of prejudice."

