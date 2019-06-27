  • STV
  • MySTV

Jeremy Hunt backed by more than half of Scottish Tory MSPs

STV

A majority of Scottish Conservative MSPs are backing Jeremy Hunt to be the next Prime Minister.

Hunt: Backed by majority of MSPs.
Hunt: Backed by majority of MSPs.

A majority of Scottish Conservative MSPs are backing Jeremy Hunt to be the next Prime Minister.

Following party leader Ruth Davidson's announcement she would support the Foreign Secretary in the Tory leadership contest, 18 further MSPs have signed a joint letter to back his bid against rival Boris Johnson.

More than half of the party's 31 MSPs have signed the letter, including deputy leader Jackson Carlaw.

Mr Hunt's support is more sparse among Scottish Conservative MPs as only three of the 13 representatives at Westminster have put their name to the letter - John Lamont, Bill Grant and Paul Masteron.

Among the Scottish Conservative MPs backing Boris Johnson is Ross Thomson, who is running his campaign in Scotland.

Douglas Ross, Colin Clark and Andrew Bowie also support Mr Johnson for the top post.

The letter backing Mr Hunt states: "Now more than ever, we must choose a candidate who we can trust to unite the country.

"The eventual Prime Minister must be able to deliver a good Brexit deal and even more importantly, protect and strengthen our precious union."

It adds: "Many of us previously backed other candidates, including Rory Stewart and Michael Gove.

"We did so because of their energy, ideas and their commitment to Scotland's interests within the UK.

"The more we see and hear from Jeremy Hunt, the more we have become convinced that he has those same necessary attributes to lead and unite the country."

The letter continues: "There is no issue of greater importance to the Scottish Conservative and Unionist party than ensuring that Scotland's place within the United Kingdom is protected and enhanced.

"Jeremy Hunt has proven to us that he understands Scotland's interests and will do whatever it takes to keep Scotland in the union.

"He also has the experience, in both business and Government, to find a way to deliver a good Brexit deal."

It concludes: "We are confident Jeremy Hunt is the best choice to strengthen the union, deliver Brexit and move the United Kingdom on with astute policies that will turbo-charge our economy and build the most pro-business environment in Europe."

Mr Hunt said: "I visited Scotland on the first weekend of my campaign to set out how I would strengthen the union. "I am delighted to have since gained the backing of so many Scottish Conservatives."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.