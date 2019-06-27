  • STV
  • MySTV

More information needed on post-Brexit policing, say MSPs

STV

MSPs have called for greater clarity from the Scottish and UK Governments.

Policing: MSPs call for clarity.
Policing: MSPs call for clarity. STV

MSPs have called for greater clarity from the Scottish and UK Governments over how criminal justice and policing matters will be handled post-Brexit.

In a report published by Holyrood's Justice Committee on Thursday, it states further information on policing arrangements in the event of a no-deal scenario must be published by the UK Government "without delay".

It also urges the Scottish Government to share copies of its agendas, minutes and key planning papers around Brexit preparedness with the committee.

The report also asks that further information on discussions between Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf and UK Government ministers is provided.

MSPs further called on Scottish Secretary David Mundell to discuss the current state of relations between the Home Office and the Scottish Government.

It notes these "are not operating as they should do and are not as effective as those between the Scottish Government and the UK Ministry of Justice".

The committee said it intends to pay particular attention to the discussions between the two Governments on the future legislative and non-legislative common frameworks that will need to be negotiated.

The report states: "These frameworks will define how the UK and Scotland will co-operate on civil and criminal justice matters and policing after Brexit.

"We ask both Governments now for an update on the progress of their discussions so far and a detailed statement on what priorities both Governments see in relation to each of the common frameworks that will need to be put in place in the justice portfolio."

Committee convener Margaret Mitchell said: "The Justice Committee has considered and passed a lot of secondary legislation as efforts are made to prepare Scotland and the rest of the UK for leaving the EU.

"However, given the uncertainty about potentially adverse consequences of a no-deal scenario, and to allow policing and legal sectors to prepare fully, we need more information to be put into the public domain and shared with elected representatives."

The committee also cautioned against civil and criminal justice matters being overlooked as the wider Brexit debate focuses on issues such as economic links, immigration and the Northern Irish/Irish border.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "A no-deal exit from the EU would result in Scotland losing access to many of the security and law enforcement co-operation measures Police Scotland and the Crown Office use on a daily basis to keep people safe. "We would also lose membership of Europol, use of the European Arrest Warrant and access to vital information-sharing arrangements.

"This would represent a significant downgrading of our policing and security capability at a time when cross border crime and security threats are increasing.

"Police Scotland is considering what actions could be taken to substitute these arrangements and is working with partners to prepare for any civil contingencies issues arising from Brexit."

Mr Yousaf added: "The reality is the UK is not, and cannot be, ready for a no-deal EU exit on Halloween - such an outcome would inevitably cause very significant disruption to the lives of ordinary citizens as well as to businesses and long-term harm to our economy.

"We will continue to press the UK Government to ensure this is avoided by taking no-deal off the table.

"Intensive EU exit preparation is under way, including our work with the Scottish Police Authority and Police Scotland. "I will continue to engage with the Justice Committee on all relevant issues."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.