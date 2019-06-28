'Holyrood babies' to celebrate at parliament's 20th anniversary

Fiona Scott, Derek Mayer and Nicola Ashforth are among those celebrating their 20th birthdays.

This weekend will see the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament being celebrated.

Joining in on the celebrations, that will be led by the Queen and Prince Charles, will be a group of people who where born on the same day the parliament reconvened in 1999.

There were 163 babies born in Scotland on July 1, 1999, the day power was transferred from Westminster to the Holyrood, and they have all been invited to the big day.

Among them are Fiona Scott, Nicola Ashforth and Derek Mayer who are all looking forward to the celebrations.

Derek, who will be travelling from Penilee to Edinburgh to join in, is now organising a night out for the birthday boys and girls to celebrate turning 20 together after the ceremony at Holyrood.

He said: "We have interacted in previous years and we now all have a group chat for the 20th celebrations.

"We have been talking to each other and we have arranged to go out together after it to celebrate us being 20 as well."

Fiona describes being born on that date as a "privilege" and loves telling people about being a Holyrood baby.

She said: "I am really excited, it is actually a privilege, what a thing to say. It's my favourite thing if anybody asks if there's anything special I have done.

"I have met the queen, been at the parliament, special baby with the Holyrood babies, it's such a great thing to be able to say."

And Nicola Ashforth, who has been back at the parliament for work experience, went to school with two others who were born on the same day and is excited about catching up.

She said: "At our 10th it was a bit different because you are all children and kind of at the same point in your life but I am really looking forward to our 20th.

"I went to school with two people who had their birthdays on the 1st as well so it is exciting to come back together and see where you have gone because I am sure everyone has gone through different parts of their lives, like uni or jobs and everything, so that will be exciting to catch up."

The attention this weekend may be on the achievements and memorable moments of the Scottish Parliament over the last two decades, but for the group of babies now celebrating their 20th birthdays it will be an extra special celebration.

