  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: 'PM options like asking to be hit by lorry or bus'

STV

The First Minister was speaking as part of a Newsnight Special being broadcast from Edinburgh.

Sturgeon: Not a fan of either candidate.
Sturgeon: Not a fan of either candidate. APTN

Nicola Sturgeon has said the choice of having Jeremy Hunt or Boris Johnson as the next prime minister is like "asking me if I'd prefer to be run down by a lorry or a bus".

The Scottish First Minister was speaking as part of a Newsnight Special being broadcast from Edinburgh - and made it clear that she did not endorse either candidate.

During the interview she criticised Mr Johnson, saying the potential of him in Number 10 "gives you a sense of how out of kilter the whole UK political system has become".

But when asked about a preference between the two, Ms Sturgeon said: "With the greatest of respect that's asking me if I'd prefer to be run down by a lorry or a bus.

"I think both of them in different ways would not be good for Scotland. I don't think that any Tory prime minister who actually doesn't have a mandate from Scotland is a good thing for Scotland.

"Don't take this as an endorsement of Jeremy Hunt because I don't endorse Jeremy Hunt - but I look at Boris Johnson right now, and I find it really difficult to get my head round how any rational person could seriously contemplate putting him into the highest political office in the UK.

"And the fact that the Tories appear very seriously to be contemplating doing that I think gives you a sense of how out of kilter the whole UK political system has become and how out of touch the Tories are with mainstream opinion in Scotland."

At Prime Minister's Questions last week, SNP MP Ian Blackford branded Boris Johnson a "racist" who is "not fit for office".

When asked if she had the same view as her party's leader at Westminster, she said: "I agree with Ian Blackford and he has made..." before interviewer Kirsty Wark said: "He is a racist then."

Ms Sturgeon replied: "I don't know what's in Boris Johnson's head when he makes the overtly racist comments that he makes so I don't know whether he's just doing it for headlines or whether it reflects actual sentiment on his part.

"But if you make overtly racist comments like the comments he made about Muslim women, you can't then throw your hands up in horror when people call you a racist, because that looks as if that's what you are."

The programme was recorded in Edinburgh to mark 20 years since the Scottish Parliament's creation. Speaking about the milestone, Ms Sturgeon said: "I think the biggest general change has been the sense of self confidence that came to Scotland as a result of the parliament.

"When you think about it, 20 years in the grand sweep of history is the blink of an eye and yet this parliament in that time has become firmly established as the democratic heart of the country.

"I talk to schoolchildren who don't even remember days before this parliament.

"I think Scotland as a country carries itself a bit more confidently as a result of the establishment of this place."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.