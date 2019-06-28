  • STV
  • MySTV

No-deal Brexit must be ruled out, say Scottish and Welsh leaders

STV

The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have joined forces.

Brexit: No deal would be 'disastrous'.
Brexit: No deal would be 'disastrous'. Pixabay

The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have joined forces to demand the new prime minister rule out a "disastrous" no-deal Brexit.

With Boris Johnson battling Jeremy Hunt to win the keys to Number 10, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford said they were both "increasingly alarmed" by the "hardline rhetoric" that had emerged in the leadership contest.

Mr Johnson has already pledged to take the UK out of the EU by October 31 "do or die".

While the former London mayor insisted the chance of a no-deal Brexit was "a million to one against", he left open the option of suspending Parliament if MPs tried to block this.

With political leaders from across the UK gathering for the last British Irish-Council meeting before the new prime minister is selected next month, the Scottish and Welsh first ministers called on Theresa May's successor to change tack.

In a joint statement released before the Manchester meeting Ms Sturgeon, the SNP leader, and Labour's Mr Drakeford said they were "becoming increasingly alarmed by the increase in hard-line rhetoric about a no-deal Brexit and a debate focused on policy proposals for leaving the EU which have no basis in reality".

The two politicians said "severe economic damage" was already being done as a result of Brexit, highlighting job losses at British Steel, Ford, Honda, and elsewhere.

Leaving the EU without a deal could be "disastrous for the economies within these islands and for the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people", Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford said.

While the British-Irish Council was formed as part of the Good Friday Agreement, the first ministers warned: "A no-deal Brexit would deeply damage the reputation of the UK as a reliable international partner and undermine the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process on the island of Ireland.

"The next prime minister must pull back from the brink of a no-deal Brexit and be honest with the public.

"If they continue on their current path, the UK looks increasingly likely to crash out of the EU in just four months' time.

"The EU will not simply cave in to demands to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement and claims that we could both leave without a deal and still benefit from tariff-free trade with the EU have been disproved.

"The new prime minister must change course and rule out no-deal under any circumstances." The pair also reiterated their support for a second vote on the UK's future in Europe, saying it was "clear that due to the deadlock at Westminster, there should be a new referendum on EU membership".

In theses circumstances both the Scottish and Welsh governments would campaign to keep Britain in the EU, with the two first ministers vowing: "We will work together and with others who share that aim."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.