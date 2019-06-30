Network to help improve treatment of psychosis patients

The national network aims to help deliver early treatment to those with symptoms.

Psychosis: A national network for early treatment will be set up. Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin

A new national network for the early treatment of people with psychosis is being set up to improve services for patients.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) will lead the two-year £400,000 project to examine how services can be best delivered across the country.

Currently, an estimated 1,600 people a year present with psychosis symptoms in Scotland and the new plan aims to ensure all get treated quickly and effectively.

Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey said: "Psychotic disorders can be extremely debilitating and it's vital that those experiencing psychosis are treated quickly and effectively.

"Treating psychosis in the early stages can reduce the amount of time a patient needs to spend in hospital, reduce relapses, and leads to more effective and long lasting outcomes.

"This work will ensure people presenting for the first time with psychosis anywhere in Scotland get timely access to effective care and treatment, with a focus on early intervention and recovery."

HIS director of improvement Ruth Glassborow said: "We'll conduct a national needs assessment and make recommendations for how early interventions in psychosis services can be tailored and delivered to meet specific needs in different areas.

"We will ensure that people living with psychosis are supported to participate fully in this work, to inform better long term outcomes for individuals."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.