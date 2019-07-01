Views sought on creating biometric data commissioner

A commissioner would ensure lawful and ethical use of data for criminal purposes.

DNA: Views sought on biometric data commissioner.

Views are being sought on Scottish Government plans to create a commissioner to oversee how biometric data is used by law enforcement.

Biometric data includes personal forensic information such as fingerprints, DNA samples, facial images and eye scans.

Planned new legislation would create a Scottish Biometrics Commissioner to ensure lawful, effective and ethical use of biometric data for criminal justice and police purposes.

The commissioner would oversee the use of such data by Police Scotland or the Scottish Police Authority, including how it is collected, used, stored and disposed of.

The Scottish Parliament's Justice Committee is scrutinising the proposals and has launched a call for evidence.

The committee will be examining issues such as whether the commissioner is likely to be able to enforce compliance effectively.

'The rapid development of technology that can identify individuals by using highly personal data, and the huge risks associated with this sort of data being used improperly, means that these are interesting and timely proposals from the Scottish Government.' Margaret Mitchell

It will also consider whether the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Bill's proposals on the role, responsibility and power of the commissioner strike the right balance.

Committee convener Margaret Mitchell said: "Balancing rights and responsibilities is always difficult. Particularly when looking at questions around protecting the public from harm versus protecting the public from state intrusion.

"The rapid development of technology that can identify individuals by using highly personal data, and the huge risks associated with this sort of data being used improperly, means that these are interesting and timely proposals from the Scottish Government.

"The committee will grapple with whether the idea to create this new commissioner is the right way to deal with these issues, and whether the commissioner's proposed powers and remit are fit for the challenges ahead."

