  • STV
  • MySTV

Boris Johnson urged to rule out scrapping Barnett formula

STV

In 2014, the Tory leadership candidate indicated he would be in favour redesigning the model.

Boris: Urged to rule out scrapping Barnett formula.
Boris: Urged to rule out scrapping Barnett formula.

Boris Johnson has been urged to rule out scrapping the Barnett formula, after being accused of dodging questions over its future.

The Tory leadership candidate's views on the formula, which allocates public spending increases to the Scottish Parliament, have been under scrutiny as the race to succeed Theresa May in Number 10 nears its conclusion.

In 2014, a day after the Scottish independence referendum, Mr Johnson indicated that he would be in favour of a redesigned funding model.

The Conservative MP made the comments after the late Labour peer Joel Barnett, who devised the formula, said that it was unfair.

"We can't just go on with a system that even Joel Barnett himself thinks is outdated," Mr Johnson said in 2014.

"There's a good way of honouring this odd promise. Ask Lord Barnett who has disassociated himself from this formula to get on with redesigning it.

"He said, Lord Barnett said himself, it was a crazy and outdated to continue to funnel money in this way.

"If he thinks so then I'm sure everybody else south of the Border thinks so. It's my solution for honouring what is a slightly reckless promise."

'The Barnett formula is essential to protect Scotland's public services. That's why a government run by Jeremy would maintain it, to help ensure Scotland's schools and hospitals get the funding they need.'
Spokesman for Jeremy Hunt

A spokesman for Jeremy Hunt said: "The Barnett formula is essential to protect Scotland's public services. 

"That's why a government run by Jeremy would maintain it, to help ensure Scotland's schools and hospitals get the funding they need."

Scottish Conservative MP John Lamont, campaign manager in Scotland and one of Jeremy Hunt's original backers in his bid to become prime minister, said that it would be "reckless" to scrap the formula.

He said: "Boris is already refusing to debate Jeremy. He shouldn't dodge questions on the Barnett formula too.

"This shouldn't even be a difficult question. There is no case for scrapping the Barnett formula. The only other people who want to get rid of it are the SNP by dividing the UK.

"Boris said it was reckless of David Cameron to commit to keeping the Barnett formula. The only thing reckless would be scrapping it."

Jeremy Hunt believes the Barnett formula should stay.
Jeremy Hunt believes the Barnett formula should stay.

He added: "By suggesting he would scrap Barnett, Boris is handing a gift to the SNP. This is yet another reason that Jeremy is the prime minister that Nicola Sturgeon doesn't want.

"Boris should U-turn immediately and follow Jeremy in pledging to keep the Barnett formula. That is what's best for Scotland and the Union."

SNP MSP Tom Arthur suggested that scrapping the formula would "slaughter" public services in Scotland.

Mr Arthur said: "It is outrageous that the Tories are now plotting to use Brexit as an opportunity to railroad systematic cuts to Scotland's budget - offering a grim insight into what Scotland can expect from the next Tory prime minister.

"The Tories have longed for the opportunity to hammer Scotland's budget for years - but the people of Scotland won't stand by while Westminster politicians plot to cut money from our vital public services to fund their disastrous no-deal Brexit.

"Yet again the mask has slipped and fatally undermined the Tories' attempts to portray themselves as working in Scotland's best interests."

'The people of Scotland won't stand by while Westminster politicians plot to cut money from our vital public services to fund their disastrous no-deal Brexit.'
Tom Arthur, SNP MSP

Mr Arthur continued: "Boris Johnson's latest scheme to appoint the next Tory leader as Minister of the Union is simply laughable - voters will see this meaningless gimmick for what it is.

"With the hard right-wing of the Tory party threatening to axe the Barnett formula and slaughter Scotland's public services it's time to take our future into our own hands.

"More and more voters are ready to choose a different path to secure a brighter vision for a better Scotland."

However, a Boris Johnson campaign source dismissed the suggestion as "desperation" on the part of the SNP.

He said: "There'll be no change to the Barnett formula if Boris wins the leadership of the Conservative & Unionist Party and becomes prime minister.

"For the SNP to suggest otherwise shows a hitherto unseen level of desperation and underlines just how much they would fear a Conservative and Unionist Party led by Boris."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.