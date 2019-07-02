  • STV
  • MySTV

Construction leaders 'need to take ownership of challenges'

STV

The Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee held an inquiry into the construction sector.

Committee: An inquiry was held into the construction sector.
Committee: An inquiry was held into the construction sector. Pixabay

Construction leaders have been urged to "take ownership" of tackling challenges in the industry, MSPs have said.

The Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee found several issues during their inquiry into the construction sector, including a lack of diversity and skill shortages in the ageing workforce.

Approximately 147,000 people are employed in the construction industry in Scotland, but women account for just 12%, the Holyrood Committee found.

The industry has also failed to focus on "long-term value" rather than simply producing things as cheaply as possible.

The Committee's report concluded that "it is time for the industry to embed best practice and take ownership for driving change", adding: "Without such leadership, enduring challenges around procurement, access to finance, innovation and the sector's cultural image continue to act as barriers to progress."

Committee convener Gordon Lindhurst MSP said: "The construction industry in Scotland is valued and plays a significant role in the economy, but there are also longstanding challenges which we have set out in this report.

"A failure to focus on long-term value rather than simply on lowest cost, and a lack of finance are some of the barriers to productivity in the industry.

"While we saw pockets of good practice, there was a lack of overall necessary change evident.

"For the sector to realise its potential and be equipped to tackle these challenges, the Scottish Government must work together with industry to facilitate change across the whole sector."

Mr Lindhurst added: "This was the first time the committee has done an inquiry looking at a whole sector and how it contributes to the economy.

"Only with sector-wide leadership, collaboration and cultural change, will the construction sector be able to share best practice, tackle these challenges and achieve its full potential in contributing to Scotland's economy."

'A failure to focus on long-term value rather than simply on lowest cost, and a lack of finance are some of the barriers to productivity in the industry.'
Gordon Lindhurst MSP

Responding to the publication of the committee's report, Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: "The construction industry is vital to Scotland.

"We know that when it is failing to grow then so too is the wider economy.

"The SNP have failed to get to grips with the problems surrounding procurement right across the sector, leaving Scottish firms to miss out on vital contracts and the jobs that come with them.

"That's why Scottish Labour supports a new industrial strategy which will deliver growth to the construction industry and help Scottish firms get a fair deal when it comes to public contracts."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.