Construction leaders 'need to take ownership of challenges'

The Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee held an inquiry into the construction sector.

Committee: An inquiry was held into the construction sector. Pixabay

Construction leaders have been urged to "take ownership" of tackling challenges in the industry, MSPs have said.

The Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee found several issues during their inquiry into the construction sector, including a lack of diversity and skill shortages in the ageing workforce.

Approximately 147,000 people are employed in the construction industry in Scotland, but women account for just 12%, the Holyrood Committee found.

The industry has also failed to focus on "long-term value" rather than simply producing things as cheaply as possible.

The Committee's report concluded that "it is time for the industry to embed best practice and take ownership for driving change", adding: "Without such leadership, enduring challenges around procurement, access to finance, innovation and the sector's cultural image continue to act as barriers to progress."

Committee convener Gordon Lindhurst MSP said: "The construction industry in Scotland is valued and plays a significant role in the economy, but there are also longstanding challenges which we have set out in this report.

"A failure to focus on long-term value rather than simply on lowest cost, and a lack of finance are some of the barriers to productivity in the industry.

"While we saw pockets of good practice, there was a lack of overall necessary change evident.

"For the sector to realise its potential and be equipped to tackle these challenges, the Scottish Government must work together with industry to facilitate change across the whole sector."

Mr Lindhurst added: "This was the first time the committee has done an inquiry looking at a whole sector and how it contributes to the economy.

"Only with sector-wide leadership, collaboration and cultural change, will the construction sector be able to share best practice, tackle these challenges and achieve its full potential in contributing to Scotland's economy."

Responding to the publication of the committee's report, Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: "The construction industry is vital to Scotland.

"We know that when it is failing to grow then so too is the wider economy.

"The SNP have failed to get to grips with the problems surrounding procurement right across the sector, leaving Scottish firms to miss out on vital contracts and the jobs that come with them.

"That's why Scottish Labour supports a new industrial strategy which will deliver growth to the construction industry and help Scottish firms get a fair deal when it comes to public contracts."

