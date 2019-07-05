  • STV
  • MySTV

Boris Johnson 'not bothered' about 'Operation A*se'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Johnson and Jeremy Hunt both said they opposed indyref2 at a Tory leadership hustings in Perth.

Hustings: Both candidates vow to defend union.
Hustings: Both candidates vow to defend union. STV

Boris Johnson has said he is "not in the slightest" bothered by a rumoured plot by Scottish Conservative MPs to keep him out of Downing Street, dubbed "Operation A*se".

The former London mayor has been criticised in the past by Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and Scottish secretary David Mundell amid reports of a Scots campaign to thwart his leadership ambitions.

Speaking at the only Tory leadership hustings in Scotland on Friday, Johnson and his fellow candidate Jeremy Hunt agreed in opposing a second Scottish independence referendum.

However, while Hunt vowed to "muster up my British politeness" and "say no" if Nicola Sturgeon asked for the power to hold a fresh independence vote, Johnson fell short of promising that.

The hustings event in Perth was chaired by STV's political editor Colin Mackay, who pressed each candidate in turn on their position on the Barnett formula - the system which allocates the Scottish Government funds from Whitehall.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439050-ruth-davidson-calls-for-answers-at-scottish-tory-hustings/ | default

Hunt said he would keep the formula for his entire premiership, should he succeed in his bid to become PM, but added: "I'm not someone who will say that every aspect of the Barnett formula works perfectly.

"But once you start to unpick something like that, it is a gift for Nicola Sturgeon and I don't think we should go there."

Johnson, appearing later, agreed: "I think the Barnett formula must stay. We must support our precious union, support it financially.

"I hope very much that the announcements I have made so far about funding education, about putting more money into police, will be reflected by the SNP government in how they handle that increase in the block grant."

Challenged by Mackay about previously describing the Barnett formula as a "present" from English taxpayers, he said: "You are talking about a comment I made 10 years ago."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1438019-let-the-game-begin-who-will-take-the-tories-throne/ | default
'If the First Minister of Scotland asks me for a second independence referendum, I will muster up my British politeness and I will say no.
Jeremy Hunt

Hunt, who is backed by Ruth Davidson, unequivocally ruled out consenting to a second independence referendum if he becomes Prime Minister.

"As prime minister of the UK I will never allow our union to be broken up," the foreign secretary said.

"And if the First Minister of Scotland asks me for a second independence referendum, I will muster up my British politeness and I will say 'no'."

Challenged on the same issue, Johnson said: "My view is that you had a referendum in 2014 when the people of this country were promised ... that this was a once-in-a-generation choice they were making."

Asked if he would accept a vote if there was a majority for it in Scotland, he answered: "I think there was a democratic vote by the people of Scotland which was pretty conclusive."

Pressed again on whether he was ruling out another referendum, he said: "I see absolutely no case for having a second referendum in Scotland. I think it's absurd."

'My view is that you had a referendum in 2014 when the people of this country were promised ... that this was a once-in-a-generation choice they were making.'
Boris Johnson
https://stv.tv/news/politics/1431521-pro-boris-scottish-tory-mp-brands-colleagues-a-holes/ | default

Asked if he was bothered about so-called "Operation A*se,", Johnson replied: "Not in the slightest".

He said he had the support of "more than half the parliamentary party" at Westminster.

"So when it comes to the crucial work ahead of us of getting Brexit done, of building a coalition across our party, uniting everybody, I think we are most of the way there," he added.

Hunt also said if it happened, he would mitigate the impact of a no-deal Brexit to defend the integrity of the UK.

He said: "We should always be alive to the risks to the union but also confident about its great, great future."

"If we get things wrong then of course those risks increase."

Hunt added: "That's why, if we end up with a no-deal Brexit we have got to take every possible measure to prepare and support businesses in Scotland and other parts of the UK."

Johnson said a "successful, pragmatic Brexit could be a wonderful thing to entrench and intensify the union".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439003-sturgeon-may-s-legacy-will-be-scottish-independence/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.