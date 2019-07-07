Trade Minister: 'Huge potential' in China for Scots companies

Exports from Scotland to China were worth £625m in 2017, up from £590m in 2016.

The First Minister during a visit to China. STV

There is huge potential for Scottish businesses among China's fast-developing industries, Trade Minister Ivan McKee has said following a visit to the country.

Mr McKee travelled to Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou this week to strengthen business, education and cultural links with the world's second largest economy.

He met a team from Glasgow-based software company Modo at the official opening of its China headquarters in Hangzhou, plus representatives from East Lothian thermal storage firm Sunamp, which has signed a business agreement with Chinese partner Gomon Renewable Energy Development Co.

The Trade and Investment Minister said: "There is huge potential for Scottish businesses to leverage the significant opportunities arising from China's fast-paced developing industries.

"I was delighted to meet some of the companies making their mark in the Chinese market and to hear about their plans for the future.

"I also saw first-hand how Scottish businesses are creating new conditions for growth by translating knowledge in science, technology and innovation into products, services and solutions with global appeal."

Latest overall export figures show exports from Scotland to China were worth £625m in 2017, up from £590m in 2016.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited in April last year and ahead of his trip, Mr McKee pledged to "continue to talk about the importance of equality of opportunity and respect for human rights".

