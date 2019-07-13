  • STV
  • MySTV

Tailored immigration approach needed for Scotland, says minister

STV

The Scottish Government has called on the Home Office to allow Scotland a different approach.

Holyrood: 'Tailored immigration approach needed'.
Holyrood: 'Tailored immigration approach needed'.

The Scottish Government has called on the Home Office to allow Scotland to pilot a differentiated approach to immigration.

In a letter to the Minister of State for Immigration Caroline Nokes, Scottish Migration Minister Ben Macpherson said that a tailored approach to immigration should be considered.

And Mr Macpherson suggested that proposals set out by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to introduce tailored migration policy for different parts of the UK should be taken forward.

Mr Macpherson is due to meet with Ms Nokes, along with the Welsh Government's Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles and the head of Northern Ireland's Civil Service, David Sterling, at a four-nations roundtable meeting on migration issues in London on July 23.

In his letter, Mr Macpherson outlined concerns over the proposed salary threshold of £30,000 for EU workers, which he claimed would have a "catastrophic" effect on the economy of Scotland.

He wrote: "Given the significance of the matter to Scotland, I would also like to discuss how we can work together to deliver the regional immigration pilot projects the MAC recommended in their most recent report, which was a welcome acknowledgement of the need for tailored migration policy for different parts of the country."

The Scottish Migration Minister also asked for further details on the timescale for implementing the planned new immigration system, the UK Government's preparations for a no-deal Brexit scenario, and for updates on the status of EU students in the country.

Issues potentially raised by the EU settlement scheme were also noted by Mr Macpherson, who stated that little detail had been provided about the process for frontier workers to apply for a document to certify their rights.

He wrote: "I would welcome a discussion on amending the current EU Settlement Scheme from a constitutive to a declarative system.

"The Scottish Government believes that EU citizens should not need to apply to maintain the rights they already have.

"A declaratory system, avoiding the need to make an application and removing the threat of refusal except in the most extreme circumstances, would best protect the rights of EU citizens living here."

Mr Macpherson said that the Scottish Government welcomes a discussion with the UK Government over how to address the concerns raised.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Our future skills-based immigration system is designed to drive up wages and productivity across the UK economy, including in Scotland, and support businesses, communities and our public services.

"It will help us attract the talented workers we need while delivering on the referendum result and ending free movement.

"The system will be quicker, easier and there will be no cap on the number of skilled workers who can come to the UK. The temporary worker route is open to all skill levels and will ensure UK employers have the staff they need, including seasonal workers.

"We want to understand the specific needs of the whole of the UK, which is why we are engaging with stakeholders, the Scottish Government and the public throughout 2019 before the system is finalised."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.